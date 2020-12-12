RAPID CITY — Rapid City Stevens led 19-10 after one quarter and held on for a 53-49 victory over Yankton in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kenadi Rising led Stevens (1-1) with 20 points. Grace Ellis added 11 points for the Raiders.
Ellie Karolevitz led Yankton with 23 points and six rebounds. Jillian Eidsness netted 12 points. Jordynn Salvatori grabbed seven rebounds in the effort.
Yankton, 1-2, continues a four-game road swing at Brandon Valley on Thursday.
Stevens beat Yankton 60-29 in the JV game. For the Gazelles, Claire Tereshinski led the way with nine points and eight rebounds. Kylily Medina added seven points.
YANKTON (1-2)
Jillian Eidsness 3-5 4-6 12, Ellie Karolevitz 9-22 3-5 23, Britta Pietila 1-1 0-0 2, Kate Beeman 2-4 2-2 6, Jordynn Salvatori 1-3 2-2 4, Molly Savey 0-4 2-4 2, Paige Gullikson 0-4 0-0 0, Elle Feser 0-0 0-2 0. TOTALS: 16-43 13-21 49.
STEVENS (1-1)
Taaliyah Porter 3-3 1-3 8, Grace Ellis 5-8 1-2 11, Ella Kieffer 0-3 0-0 0, Jayda McNabb 2-2 3-5 7, Kena Merrival 2-6 1-1 7, Kenadi Rising 9-13 2-2 20, Jill Delzer 0-3 0-0 0, Megan Baloun 0-1 0-0 0, Ella Peterson 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-42 8-13 53.
STEVENS 19 11 8 15 — 53
YANKTON 10 12 8 19 — 49
Three-Pointers: Y 4-20 (Eidsness 2-4, Karolevitz 2-11, Savey 0-3, Gullikson 0-2), S 3-16 (Merrival 2-6, Porter 1-1, Ellis 0-2, Kieffer 0-1, Rising 0-3, Delzer 0-3). Assists: Y 12 (Beema 3, Salvatori 3), S 2. Blocked Shots: Y 2, S 2. Rebounds: Y 25 (Salvatori 7), S 16 (Porter 3, Rising 3). Steals: Y 6 (Eidsness 2), S 0. Personal Fouls: S 17, Y 11. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: Y 15, S 10.
