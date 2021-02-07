ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern led 18-9 after one quarter and continued to build on the advantage for a 73-50 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday.
Sammy Blum scored 14 points, and Molly Schany had 13 points and eight rebounds for Northwestern (14-8, 14-5 GPAC). Jada Cunningham added 10 points and five assists off the bench in the victory.
Bailey Kortan scored 17 points off the bench to lead Mount Marty. Karlee McKinney, who had missed the last two games due to injury, finished with 14 points.
Mount Marty, 4-19 overall and 2-18 in the GPAC, is off until a Feb. 17 home contest against Dakota Wesleyan. The matchup, originally scheduled for December, was postponed due to COVID issues within the MMU program.
MOUNT MARTY (4-19)
Karlee McKinney 5-11 2-2 14, Kayla Jacobson 2-5 0-0 5, Eve Millar 1-5 0-0 3, Peyton Stolle 0-0 3-4 3, Callie Otkin 0-3 0-0 0, Bailey Kortan 5-10 3-4 17, Megan Hirsch 2-4 0-2 4, Sarah Castaneda 1-4 0-0 2, Carlie Wetzel 0-1 1-2 1, Lexi Hochstein 0-2 1-2 1, Jaiden Hartl 0-2 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 0-1 0-0 0, Kiara Berndt 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Arens 0-1 0-0 0, Alana Bergland 0-0 0-0 0, Bella Vitek 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-49 10-16 50.
NORTHWESTERN (14-8)
Sammy Blum 4-8 4-6 14, Molly Schany 4-9 5-10 13, Devyn Kemble 3-9 0-0 8, Taylor VanderVelde 3-5 0-0 7, Alexis Toering 1-3 0-2 2, Jada Cunningham 4-5 1-1 10, Hannah Nerem 4-7 0-0 8, Emilee Danner 3-5 0-0 6, Jazy Prins 1-4 0-0 3, Maddie Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Kailyn Groves 0-1 0-0 0, Jayda Knuppe 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28-59 10-19 73.
MOUNT MARTY 9 13 14 14 — 50
NORTHWESTERN 18 17 21 17 — 73
Three-Pointers: MMU 8-20 (Kortan 4-6, McKinney 2-4, Jacobson 1-3, Millar 1-1, Otkin 0-3, Wetzel 0-1, Hochstein 0-1, Hartl 0-1), NWC 7-15 (Blum 2-3, Kemble 2-4, VanderVelde 1-2, Cunningham 1-2, Prins 1-3, Danner 0-1). Rebounds: NWC 42 (Schany 8), MMU 26 (Millar 5). Blocked Shots: MMU 2 (Stolle 2), NWC 0. Assists: NWC 15 (Cunningham 5), MMU 7 (McKinney 2). Personal Fouls: MMU 16, NWC 13. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MMU 16, NWC 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.