The local competition for the Elks Hoops Shoot free throw contest will be held Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Yankton Middle School north gym, 2000 Mulberry Street in Yankton.
Registration begins at 3 p.m. and closes at 3:45 p.m. Competition begins at 4 p.m.
There will be boys’ and girls’ divisions with three age groups: 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. Age is determined as of April 1, 2022. The 8-9 year-old groups will shoot from four feet in front of the free throw line, with other groups shooting at the regular free throw line. All divisions will use a 28.5-inch basketball.
The contestant in each division that makes the most free throws will advance to the state competition, Feb.5, 2022, in Pierre. The Regional competition is set for March 12 in Rapid City, with the national event set for April 30 in Chicago. The South Dakota Elks will pay expenses for champions that advance to regional and national levels.
For more information on the local competition, contact Steven Pietila at 605-760-4916. Information is also available online at www.elks.org/hoopshoot
