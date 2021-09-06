RAPID CITY — The Yankton Gazelles plated eight runs in the first inning and held on for an 8-6 victory over Rapid City Central in club high school softball action on Saturday.
Elle Feser went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBI for Yankton. Addison Binde and Regan Garry each had two hits. Lainie Keller, Tori Vellek and Hannah Sailer each had a hit in the victory.
Garry picked up the win.
Yankton, 7-7, travels to Watertown on Thursday.
STEVENS 3, YANKTON 0: Rapid City Stevens blanked Yankton 3-0 in club high school softball action on Saturday.
Grace Behrns, Addison Binde, Olivia Binde and Lainie Keller each had a hit for Yankton.
Behrns took the loss, striking out 10 in the six-inning contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.