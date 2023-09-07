VERMILLION — Host Vermillion scored a four-stroke victory in its home boys’ golf tournament, Thursday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
Vermillion finished at 309, beating out West Central (313) and Tea Area (315). Dakota Valley (316) and Madison (337) rounded out the top five.
Tea Area’s Harper Schnabel earned medalist honors with a 74, one stroke better than Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle and Vermillion’s Trey Hansen. Three golfers tied a 76: Dakota Valley’s Cash Slater, West Central’s Anthony Lanham and Beresford’s Dustin Maas.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Vermillion 309; 2, West Central 313; 3, Tea Area 315; 4, Dakota Valley 316; 5, Madison 337; 6, S.F. Christian 339; T7, Elk Point-Jefferson 354; T7, Beresford 354; 9, Vermillion JV 356; T10, Dell Rapids 365; T10, Tri-Valley 365; 12, Lennox 368; 13, Canton 397
TOP 15: 1, Harper Schnabel, Tea Area 74; 2, Carter Langle, Elk Point-Jefferson 75; 3, Trey Hansen, Vermillion 75; T4, Cash Slater, Dakota Valley 76; T4, Anthony Lanham, West Central 76; T4, Dustin Maas, Beresford 76; 7, Kamden Zomer, West Central 77; T8, Kade Reuvers, Vermillion 78; T8, Karson Preister, Vermillion 78; T8, Jack Johnson, Vermillion 78; T8, Eli Anema, Sioux Falls Christian 78; T8, Cooper Girard, Vermillion 78; T13, Dylan Lukken, Dakota Valley 79; T13, Aiden Lanham, West Central 79; T15, Ben Akin, Elk Point-Jefferson 80; T15, Carson Steffensen, Canton 80; T15, Matt DeBeer, Dakota Valley 80; T15, Derek Andersen, Tea Area 80; T15, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 80
