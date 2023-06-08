WAYNE, Neb. — The Yankton Fury Black 18-U softball team scored eight runs in the third inning and held on for a five-inning 8-7 victory over the Wayne Dirt Devils in the second of two contests Thursday.
Emma Eichacker led Yankton’s offense, registering three RBIs in the contest. Cleveland, Trinity Bietz and Megan Tramp added an RBI apiece.
Chandler Cleveland registered three strikeouts in the victory over Yankton.
Wayne won the first contest 5-2 in five innings.
The Dirt Devils scored three runs in the third and two runs in the fourth to build a 5-0 lead before Jenaya Cleveland hit an RBI in the top of the fifth that brought Eichacker home. Tramp scored on a steal of home to give Yankton its second run.
For Yankton, Kaylie Heiner struck out two batters in four innings pitched.
