The Wagner girls held down the top spot in the final South Dakota Media Class A girls’ basketball poll of the 2021-22 season.
Wagner (19-1), the top seed in the Region 5A Tournament beginning today (Tuesday), drew 17 of 19 first place votes. Second-ranked West Central (18-2) and third-ranked St. Thomas More (17-3) drew the other two.
Dakota Valley (19-0) was a unanimous selection in the Class A boys’ rankings.
In the Class AA boys’ rankings, Sioux Falls Roosevelt (17-0) was a unanimous selection. Sioux Falls Washington (17-1) drew 18 of 19 first place votes in the Class AA girls’ poll, with O’Gorman (16-2) claiming the other.
DeSmet (19-1) was a unanimous top pick in the Class B boys’ poll. Roncalli (19-1) was a unanimous selection in the final Class B girls’ rankings, with Viborg-Hurley receiving votes.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (19) 17-0 95 1
2. O’Gorman 16-2 76 2
3. Aberdeen Central 12-6 40 5
4. Washington 10-7 30 RV
5. Lincoln 9-8 23 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Jefferson 10, Mitchell 8, Harrisburg 3.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (19) 19-0 95 1
2. St. Thomas More 18-2 70 2
3. Winner 18-1 59 3
4. Flandreau 15-3 34 5
5. Tea Area 13-6 18 RV
Receiving votes: West Central 6, Sioux Valley 3.
Class B
1. De Smet (19) 19-1 95 1
2. White River 15-2 73 2
3. Aberdeen Christian 17-2 51 3
4. Lower Brule 17-2 45 4
5. Potter County 18-1 21 5
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (18) 17-1 94 1
2. O’Gorman (1) 16-2 77 2
3. Stevens 15-3 44 3
4. Brandon Valley 14-4 42 4
5. RC Central 14-4 27 5
Receiving votes: Huron 1.
Class A
1. Wagner (17) 19-1 92 1
2. West Central (1) 18-2 77 2
3. St. Thomas More (1) 17-3 44 3
4. Lakota Tech 18-1 35 4
5. Hamlin 18-2 18 RV
Receiving votes: Flandreau 12, Sioux Falls Christian 6, Red Cloud 1.
Class B
1. Roncalli (19) 19-1 95 1
2. De Smet 19-1 71 2
3. Corsica-Stickney 17-3 48 4
4. Aberdeen Christian 17-3 41 3
5. White River 15-3 14 5
Receiving votes: Wall 13, Viborg-Hurley 3.
