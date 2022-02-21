The Wagner girls held down the top spot in the final South Dakota Media Class A girls’ basketball poll of the 2021-22 season.

Wagner (19-1), the top seed in the Region 5A Tournament beginning today (Tuesday), drew 17 of 19 first place votes. Second-ranked West Central (18-2) and third-ranked St. Thomas More (17-3) drew the other two.

Dakota Valley (19-0) was a unanimous selection in the Class A boys’ rankings.

In the Class AA boys’ rankings, Sioux Falls Roosevelt (17-0) was a unanimous selection. Sioux Falls Washington (17-1) drew 18 of 19 first place votes in the Class AA girls’ poll, with O’Gorman (16-2) claiming the other.

DeSmet (19-1) was a unanimous top pick in the Class B boys’ poll. Roncalli (19-1) was a unanimous selection in the final Class B girls’ rankings, with Viborg-Hurley receiving votes.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (19)              17-0      95          1

2. O’Gorman      16-2      76          2

3. Aberdeen Central       12-6       40          5

4. Washington   10-7      30          RV

5. Lincoln             9-8         23          RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Jefferson 10, Mitchell 8, Harrisburg 3.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (19)       19-0       95          1

2. St. Thomas More         18-2       70          2

3. Winner            18-1      59          3

4. Flandreau       15-3      34          5

5. Tea Area         13-6      18          RV

Receiving votes: West Central 6, Sioux Valley 3.

Class B

1. De Smet (19) 19-1      95          1

2. White River    15-2      73          2

3. Aberdeen Christian    17-2       51          3

4. Lower Brule   17-2      45          4

5. Potter County               18-1      21          5

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (18)          17-1       94          1

2. O’Gorman (1)               16-2       77          2

3. Stevens           15-3      44          3

4. Brandon Valley             14-4       42          4

5. RC Central      14-4      27          5

Receiving votes: Huron 1.

Class A

1. Wagner (17)  19-1      92          1

2. West Central (1)          18-2      77          2

3. St. Thomas More (1)  17-3       44          3

4. Lakota Tech   18-1      35          4

5. Hamlin             18-2      18          RV

Receiving votes: Flandreau 12, Sioux Falls Christian 6, Red Cloud 1.

Class B

1. Roncalli (19)  19-1      95          1

2. De Smet          19-1      71          2

3. Corsica-Stickney          17-3      48          4

4. Aberdeen Christian    17-3       41          3

5. White River    15-3      14          5

Receiving votes: Wall 13, Viborg-Hurley 3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.