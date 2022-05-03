FREEMAN — The Irene-Wakonda girls edged Centerville for top honors in the Don Diede Relays track and field meet, held Tuesday in Freeman.
Hanson (101) was third, followed by Menno (99) and Gayville-Volin (70).
The I-W girls won four events: Tori DuBois in the 200 (28.07), Emma Marshall in the 400 (1:01.66), Brenna Lyngstad in the 800 (2:37.76) and Nora O’Malley in the long jump (15-1). Centerville had a pair of victories: Thea Gust in the high jump (5-2) and Bailey Hansen in the pole vault (8-6).
Hanson won the 1600 (4:22.57) and medley (4:42.24) relays, with Karlie Goergen, Eliza Oltmanns and Alyssa Moschell each running on both winning relays.
Menno had two athletes combine for five wins. Ashton Massey swept the hurdles — 16.74 in the 100s, 49.62 in the 300s — and won the triple jump (32-1). Raygen Diede swept the throws, recording a 37-9 1/2 in the shot put and 120-5 in the discus.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner had a hand in two wins, taking the 3200 (12:12.42) and anchoring the Bearcats’ winning 3200 relay (10:28.93). Estelle Waltner, Emma McConniel and Sonora Myers completed the FA-M relay.
Gayville-Volin’s Jolie Westrum won the 1600 in 5:57.19. GV’s Taylor Hoxeng and Sanborn Central-Woonsocket’s Aubrey Moody tied for first in the 100, each clocking 13.72. Moody also helped the Blackhawks to victory in the 800 relay (1:55.28).
Freeman’s foursome of Cami Fransen, Zenovia Butler, Kate Miller and Rylee Peters won the 400 relay in 54.48.
The boys’ title went to Hanson, 127 to 116 over Freeman Academy-Marion. Viborg-Hurley (99.5) was third, followed by Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (75) and Gayville-Volin (68).
Hanson won four events on the way to the title. Luke Haiar claimed the long jump (19-3 1/2) and ran on the Beavers’ winning 1600 relay (3:40.00). Keaton Weber won the triple jump (40-3 3/4). Sutton Deward ran on the winning 800 (1:35.12) and 1600 relays.
The runner-up Bearcats also had four wins. Quincy Blue, Malachi Myers, Tavin Schroeder and Thalen Schroeder won the 3200 relay (8:32.46). Tavin Schroeder also won the 3200 (10:36.00). Myers also won the 800 (2:12.59). Also for FA-M, Dylan Johansen won the shot put (47-2).
Viborg-Hurley’s George Johnson won the 100 (11.01) and 200 (23.31), and ran on the Cougars’ winning 400 relay (44.99) with Luke Campbell, Wyatt Huber and Chance Schoellerman.
Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad won the 110 hurdles (16.13) and pole vault (13-0). Teammate Kyle Hirsch won the 400 (53.91).
Irene-Wakonda’s Dashel Spurrell won the 300 hurdles (42.77). The foursome of Brayden Sattler, Hunter Masterson, Owen Eitemiller and Kadeyn Ulmer won the medley relay (3:53.97) for Menno.
