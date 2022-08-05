MITCHELL — As Wynot player-manager Lee Heimes walked off the Cadwell Park field after a 7-4 loss to Lennox Only One in the blistering Mitchell heat, he didn’t have to look for to see what proved to be the downfall of the Expos in the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Friday.
“We needed to tack a couple more on, make a couple more plays,” he said. The Expos left 12 runners on base after outhitting the Alpacas 12-8 in the contest.
Cam Wulf finished with three hits, including a solo home run for the Alpacas’ first run and a double that led to the game-tying run in Lennox’s four-run ninth inning. Corey Vasquez had two hits, including a two-run blast to cap the scoring in the ninth. Drew Sweeter also homered, finishing with three RBI. Riley Hoffman added a RBI single in the victory.
Devon Lammers had three hits, including a double, and Lee Heimes tripled twice for Wynot. Jalen Wieseler and James Kaiser each had a pair of hits. Peyton Wieseler, Scott Morrison and Landon Wieseler each had a hit and a RBI in the effort.
Sweeter, who came on after Lennox surrendered its first lead in the sixth inning, picked up the win. Jackson Sudbeck took the loss, also in relief.
Wynot pitching did not give the Alpacas extra help, with Jalen Wieseler and Jackson Sudbeck combining for just two walks and one hit batter.
“I thought we pitched well,” Lee Heimes said. “A couple of guys got big hits, but that happens. Sometimes you make good pitches and they still hit the ball.”
Wynot got on the board in the fourth inning, when a leadoff walk to Peyton Wieseler and a double by Lammers set up RBI opportunities for Landon Wieseler and Kaiser.
But Lennox wasted little time in taking the lead away. Wulf led off the fifth with a home run, and Sweeter’s blast three batters later sent the Expos to the bullpen for Jackson Sudbeck with Wynot trailing 3-2.
Jackson Sudbeck kept the Alcapas corralled while the Expos rallied. After Lee Heimes’ second triple of the game to lead off the seventh, Jalen Wieseler was hit by a pitch, sending Lennox to the bullpen for Sweeter. Peyton Wieseler followed by a sacrifice fly and Morrison added a RBI single to give Wynot back the lead, 4-3.
A two-triple game was a throwback for the 48-year-old Heimes, who made his name in amateur baseball as a speedster. Those three-baggers, though, don’t feel the same way these days, Heimes noted.
“Everything felt good until the end,” he said. “When I had to catch my breath.”
The Alpacas broke away in the top of the ninth. A Wulf leadoff double was followed by a Hoffman RBI single, an error and a sacrifice fly by Sweeter to give Lennox back the lead. Vasquez capped the four-run burst with a home run, and Sweeter struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth.
It was the one time in the contest that Wynot went down in order.
“We felt like it was our type of game, a close game that we would win at the end,” Lee Heimes said. “Give them credit. They hit the ball.”
Lennox advances to face Cornbelt League rival Canova in the second round on Monday.
