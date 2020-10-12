A number of area programs have announced schedule updates:
— Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Yankton High School has cancelled its annual Winter Sports Kickoff. That event had been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23.
— The Scotland at Bon Homme volleyball match, scheduled for Tuesday, will be played on Monday, Oct. 26, in Tyndall. The JV match will begin at 6:15 p.m., with varsity to follow. No decision has been made about the ‘C’ match.
— The Region 3B Cross Country Meet, scheduled for Wednesday, has been moved from Dell Rapids to DeSmet. The meet will still begin at 1 p.m.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
