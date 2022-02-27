CRETE, Neb. — Mount Marty finished last in Great Plains Athletic Conference Cheer and Dance Championships. The cheer competition was held Saturday, with the dance competition held Friday.
Midland won the cheer title, scoring 86.73. Doane (85.42) and Hastings (76.05) rounded out the top three.
MMU just missed seventh place, scoring 50.73 to finish two points behind Dordt (52.73).
On Friday, Morningside won the dance title, scoring 89.24. Midland (83.74) was second, followed by Doane (78.53).
MMU finished ninth, scoring 37.33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.