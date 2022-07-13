SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls East swept Yankton in an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Wednesday in Sioux Falls.
East used a seven-run fourth inning to claim an 8-2 victory in the opener.
Joe Gokie doubled and singled, and Jace McCorkell had two hits for Yankton. Cody Oswald doubled. Lucas Kampshoff and Drew Ryken each had a hit in the effort.
Samuel Kampshoff took the loss, striking out six in his 3 1/3 innings of work.
East used a six-run fourth inning to win the nightcap 9-5.
Lucas Kampshoff was 3-for-4 with a triple for Yankton. Dylan Prouty doubled. Rugby Ryken, Drew Ryken, Landen Loecker and Mac Ryken each had a hit.
Drew Ryken took the loss, striking out four in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
Yankton, 22-14, travels to Brookings on Saturday for the final two games of the regular season. Yankton will face both Aberdeen and Brookings on the day.
Yankton Jrs. 8-13, S.F. West 6-12
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton earned a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls West in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday in Sioux Falls.
In the opener, Yankton scored five runs in the seventh to claim an 8-6 victory.
Josh Sheldon went 3-for-4 with four RBI for Yankton. Hunter Teichroew doubled and singled. Austin Gobel, Payton Peterson and Keenan Wagner each had two hits. Tyson Prouty, Cayden Wavrunek and Sean Turner each had a hit in the victory.
Wavrunek pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief for the win.
Yankton took control with a pair of five-run innings, then held on for a 13-12 victory in the nightcap.
Gobel had three hits, and Teichroew and Prouty each tripled and singled for Yankton. Peterson, Turnoer and Carson Conway each had two hits. Wagner, Wavrunek and Chase Howe each had a hit in the victory.
Teichroew pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for the win.
Yankton heads to Sioux Falls for four games this weekend, facing the Rapid City Post 22 Bullets and Expos on Friday, Rapid City Post 320 and Gillette, Wyoming on Saturday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 10, Menno-Scotland 0
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson’s Benjamin Swatek tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out seven, as the Huskies blanked Menno-Scotland 10-0 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Ty Trometer had two hits and Hunter Geary doubled for EPJ. Jordan Anderson, Kayden Moore and Keaton Gale each had a hit in the effort.
Brayden Sattler took the loss.
Tabor 3, Parkston 1
PARKSTON — Tabor’s Nolan Carda and Trent Herrboldt combined on a one-hitter in a 3-1 victory over Parkston in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Riley Rothschadl had two hits and Carda tripled for Tabor. Herrboldt had the other Tabor hit.
A Luke Bormann single was the lone Parkston hit.
Carda struck out eight over five innings of work for the win. Adam Doering took the loss, with Max Scott striking out five in his four innings of work.
Hartington 13, Creighton-Plainview 3
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Hartington scored 10 runs in the first two innings to claim a 13-3 victory over Creighton-Plainview in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Dan Puppe and Tyan Baller each tripled for Hartington. Brett Kleinschmit, Carter Arens, Jaxson Bernecker, Lucas Wortman, Weston Heine and Jalen Lammers each had a hit in the victory.
Kale Fulton doubled and singled for Creighton-Plainview. Easton Pavlik, Devin Rosberg and Tanner Frahm each had a hit for the Titans.
Bernecker picked up the win, striking out four in his three innings of work. Fulton took the loss, striking out four in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
