GARRETSON — Beresford rolled to a sweep of team titles in the Big East Conference track and field meet, held Thursday in Garretson.
Beresford outscored Parker 164 to 134 for the girls’ title.
Beresford had four wins, with three athletes each earning an individual win and running on the Watchdogs’ winning 1600 relay (4:14.90). Adyson Hansen won the 800 (2:35.40), Anna Atwood won the 1600 (5:36.06). Laura Bogue won the 300 hurdles (48.70). Eva Schaap joined those three in the winning relay.
Parker won six events, led by a strong day from Lexi Even. Even won the 100 (12.21), 200 (26.65) and 400 (1:01.36), and anchored the Pheasants to victory in the 800 relay (1:46.97). Shayla Voeltz won the long jump (16-3), and ran on Parker’s winning 400 (52.90) and 800 relays.
Anna Reiffenberger also ran on both winning relays for Parker. Braelyn Berens and Jenna VanVelven completed the 400 relay for the Pheasants, while Janae Olson completed the 800 relay.
Chester’s Lexis Siemonsma swept the throws, winning with a toss of 33-7 1/4 in the shot put and 98-8 in the discus.
Beresford easily beat out Chester 193 to 129 for the boys’ title. Parker was eighth with 39 points.
The Watchdog boys won six titles, led by a trio of double-winners. Andrew Atwood won the 1600 (4:52.46) and 3200 (10:42.65). Hayden Wilson won the long jump (19-1 1/2) and triple jump (41-3 1/4). Max Orr won the high jump (5-9) and joined Spencer Nelson, Gage Lyle and Isaiah Richards in winning the 1600 relay (3:37.10).
Chester claimed seven victories. Jovi Wolf won the 100 (10.93) and 200 (23.35), and anchored the Fliers’ winning 800 relay (1:34.74). Ryan Benson won the 110-meter (16.20) and 300-meter (42.29) hurdles, and anchored Chester’s winning 400 relay (45.47). Stratton Eppard won the discus (124-11) and ran on both winning relays. Alex VanEgdom and Max McGreevy also ran on both winning relays.
Baltic’s Alex Haagenson was also a double, winner, claiming the 400 (52.04) and 800 (2:08.35).
