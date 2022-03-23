VERMILLION — After being the ‘underdogs’ against Mississippi and Baylor in their first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team is looking to continue their momentum into the Sweet 16 and beyond this weekend.
The 10-seeded Coyotes are one of two double digit seeds to make the Sweet 16 in the women’s NCAA Tournament, the other being Creighton. USD and Creighton played a close game in Omaha prior to the conference season starting up and the Coyotes prevailed. Now they are both dancing into the Sweet 16.
“It’s great to have an opportunity to continue prepping and working and trying to figure all the pieces out, it’s really a lot of fun,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.
The Coyotes opponent, Michigan, defeated the 14 and 11 seeds in the Wichita Region to be one of the final 16 teams remaining, winning both games on their home floor. Michigan is the three seed in the region, but lost four of their final six games entering the NCAA Tournament.
“After watching their game Monday night, you realize how athletic and tough they are,” Plitzuweit said. “…They can really rebound, they can shoot it, score fast.”
The Coyotes hope to continue their run Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Wichita, Kansas against the Wolverines, but regardless of how this run goes, it is leaving an impact on the university and the women’s basketball program.
“It’s something that’s really special for our university,” Plitzuweit said. “…It’s just been neat to see how many people around the state and even country have started to really take notice. Certainly our USD fans, but also other around the country are taking notice of our team and our program.”
And for South Dakota natives, like starters Chloe Lamb and Kyah Watson, they are getting to rep their home state across their chest as they play on the nation’s biggest stage.
“Chloe has done an amazing job of not only being a great basketball player, but being a great role medal for girls in her community and region,” Plitzuweit said. “She does a tremendous job of spending time with the girls that come up to her and talk to her whether it’s at camp, after a game, and I think she’s doing a great job of leading in every facet.”
While these Coyotes are making their run to the Sweet 16, something one other Summit League team has done (2018-19 South Dakota State Jackrabbits), they are also hoping that the 2020 class that lost out on their chance for a final NCAA Tournament are enjoying this moment.
“What’s neat now is that Ciara (Duffy) Eastmo, Taylor (Frederick) and Megan (Bonar) are all going to make it to our tournament game in Wichita,” Plitzuweit said. “They’ll be behind the bench and we certainly want them to enjoy the moment with us because they didn’t have a chance to have that moment.”
The 2020 Coyote seniors, joined by family, friends and the Coyote faithful will look to fill Wichita with red Saturday against Michigan, and they hope that the magic of March can continue for just a little bit longer to see their Coyotes keep on dancing.
