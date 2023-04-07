NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley scored six runs in the second inning on the way to a 16-7 victory over Scotland-Menno in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Jackson Boonstra and Jaxon Hennies each had three hits for Dakota Valley. Brendan Barnett had two hits. Dylan Lukken, Jake Pruchniak, Beau Pollema, Beau Jones, Isaac Klemme and Grant Van Der Hul each had a hit in the victory.
