LAKES ANDES —Andes Central-Dakota Christian girls and Platte-Geddes boys took the team titles at the Andes Central-Dakota Christian Invitational Saturday in Lake Andes.
ACDC tallied 107 points to win the girls’ title by 22 points. Platte-Geddes (85) placed second and Wagner (70) third. Platte-Geddes won the boys’ title with 170 points. Kimball-White Lake (104) took second and Corsica-Stickney (77) third.
Isabella Brouwer won the 800-meters with a time of 2:25.99 for ACDC. Isabella Brouwer also won the 3,200-meters (12:47.12). Isabella Brouwer ran on the first place 4x400-meter relay as well. The other two first place events for ACDC are the medley relay and Allison Muckey in the triple jump with a jump of 30-11.5.
Josie Brouwer placed second in the 400-meter (1:05.67) and ran on the 4x400 and medley relays. Olivia Tiger took second in the shot put and Claire Johnson second in the triple jump.
For Platte-Geddes, Briana DeGroot won the 400-meter run (1:05.25) and ran on the winning 4x200-meter relay. Platte-Geddes won the 4x100 relay as well. Regan Hoffman won the long jump (15-1) for Platte-Geddes lone field event win.
Shalayne Nagel won the 100 and 200-meters for Wagner. Abby Brunsing and Kya Kjeldgaard both clear 4-8 to win the high jump for Wagner. Bon Homme picked up wins in the shot put and discus, thanks to McKenzie Carson. Carson threw the shot put 33-6 and discus 95-7.5 to win both events.
Platte-Geddes won eight events in the boys competition. Nathan Berens, Skyler Hanten, Camden Dufrain and Joey Foxley won individual events. Berens won the 100-meter dash (12.08) and triple jump (36-3.5). Hanten won the 200-meters (25.40), Dufrain the high jump (5-4) and Foxley the long jump (18-6.5). Platte-Geddes also took home victories in the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays.
Toby Zephier of Wagner won the 400-meter run with a time of 53.57. Evan Bartelt of Ethan-Parkston won the 1,600-meters (4:54.67) and Nate Hall of Bon Homme the 3,200-meters (11:04.33). Corsica-Stickney’s Cole Feenstra swept the hurdles events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.