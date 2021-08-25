VERMILLION — The eighth annual Calling All Coyotes Auction held Aug. 6 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center raised more than $308,000 which will help support the Howling Pack and the University of South Dakota student-athletes. The event serves as an evening of celebration dedicated to the achievements of USD student-athletes while recognizing a community that helps create opportunities for their success.
The evening included silent and live auctions with auctioneer Wayne Haines, drinks, hors d’oeuvres and dinner. More than 550 people attended the event, including numerous Coyote head coaches and student-athletes. John Thayer served as emcee as the event returned to in-person this year.
A weekend in New York, multiple exclusive hunting experiences and memorabilia signed by former Coyote standout Chris Streveler were among the many items sold during the auction. With this year’s total of over $308,000, the Calling All Coyotes Auction has raised more than $2.3 million for the Howling Pack and student-athlete scholarships over the last eight years.
