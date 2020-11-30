RAPID CITY — The Rushmore Thunder scored five times in the second period to claim an 8-2 victory over Yankton in boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Alec Humke had three goals and an assist to lead Rushmore. Mason Martin had two goals in the victory.
For Yankton, Alexander Nockels and Jonathan Wenisch each scored a goal. Eli Kapla added an assist.
Brady Devries stopped 10 shots in goal for Rushmore. Keenan Wagner made 46 saves for Yankton.
Yankton opens the home portion of its season on Sunday, facing Sioux Falls II. Start time is 1 p.m.
RUSHMORE 8, YANKTON 2: Rushmore iced the game with a five-goal third period in an 8-2 victory over Yankton in boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Seth Stock had a goal and two assists for Rushmore, as 13 different players contributed a goal or assist in the contest.
Zachary Weber scored both Yankton goals. Thomas Wiener and Brody Burgeson each had an assist.
Brady Devries made 18 saves for Rushmore. Jacob Larson stopped 38 shots for Yankton.
Junior Varsity
RUSHMORE 10, YANKTON 0: Alexander Dietrich had two goals and two assists to lead Rushmore past Yankton 10-0 in JV boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Kaleb Merchen scored twice, and Kaleb Suelflow had a goal and two assists in the victory.
Tanner Kopeck made six saves in goal for Rushmore. Keenan Wagner stopped 54 shots for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls I on Sunday. Start time is 11 a.m.
RUSHMORE 11, YANKTON 0: Alexander Dietrich scored four goals to lead Rushmore past Yankton 11-0 in JV boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Lance Petrik had two goals and an assist, and Hayden Holec scored twice in the victory.
Keenan Wagner made 53 saves for Yankton.
