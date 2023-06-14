The Yankton Lakers earned a doubleheader sweep over Watertown in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton pounded out 14 hits in an 11-1 victory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Yankton Lakers earned a doubleheader sweep over Watertown in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton pounded out 14 hits in an 11-1 victory.
Austin Conway went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Yankton. Easton Schelhaas went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. Madden McQuade also doubled and singled. Nathan Weber had two hits. Whitaker Hanson, Damian Janish, Steven Hunhoff and Thomas Kronaizl each had a hit in the victory.
McQuade pitched four shutout innings, striking out four, for the win.
Yankton completed the sweep with a 17-6 victory in the nightcap.
Janish and Conway each doubled, with Conway driving in three runs, for Yankton. Hanson had a hit and three RBI, Schelhaas had a hit and two RBI, and Kronaizl added a hit in the victory.
Isaac Olnes picked up the win, striking out five in his 2 2/3 innings of work.
The Lakers, 8-9-1, travel to Mitchell on Friday.
S.F. West 10-2, Yankton Juniors 9-18
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton bounced back from an opening game setback to claim a split with Sioux Falls West in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Yankton pounded out an 18-2 victory in the nightcap.
Frankie In’t Veld went 4-for-4 with two doubles and six RBI for Yankton. Easton Nelson also had four hits, driving in two. Owen Wishon had two hits and two RBI. Austin Gobel, Evan Serck, Kael Garry, Tate Beste and Easton Feser each had a hit, with Garry driving in two runs in the victory.
In’t Veld struck out three in 4 1/3 innings for the win.
In the opener, Sioux Falls West built a 9-2 lead and held on for a 10-9 victory.
Serck went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and four RBI for Yankton. Trey Sager also had three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Wishon tripled twice. Tyson Prouty tripled, and Cohen Zahrbock and Kaden Hughes each had a hit in the effort.
Prouty took the loss.
Yankton hosts the Bob Tereshinski Classic on Saturday and Sunday.
Reds 11-11, S.F. West 3-1
The Yankton Reds scored a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls West in 13-under baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Five different Reds players had two or more hits in an 11-3 victory in the opener.
Jackson Kudera went 3-for-4 with a double for Yankton. Chase Cooley, Sawyer Maibaum, Will Sager and Christopher Wright each had two hits. Lynij Welch doubled, and Maxwell Weisenburger and Gibson Brooks each had a hit in the victory.
Kash Luellman picked up the win. Brooks struck out two in a scoreless fifth inning.
Yankton completed the sweep with an 11-1 victory in the nightcap.
Conrad Dixon had a triple and three RBI for Yankton. Luellman posted a double and two RBI. Welch added a hit.
Wright pitched three shutout innings, striking out three, for the win.
The Reds, 12-6, travel to Brookings for a tournament, beginning Friday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.