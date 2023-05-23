WATERTOWN — The Yankton Gazelles finished fifth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Girls’ Golf Championships, Tuesday at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown.
Mitchell earned the team title with a 28-over 316. Aberdeen Central was five strokes back (321), with Watertown (333) third.
Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink shot a 4-under 68 to earn medalist honors. Aberdeen Central’s Olivia Braun (74) was second, followed by Pierre’s Hadley Hart (77) and Watertown’s Riley Zebroski (78).
Yankton scored 354 on the day, with two Gazelles earning all-ESD honors. Ellia Homstad and Sabrina Krajewski each tied for 12th, shooting 84.
Also for Yankton, Elsie Larson shot 92, Madison Ryken shot 94, Gracie Brockberg carded a 98 and Jordyn Cunningham finished at 105.
Next up for Yankton is the Brookings Invitational on Friday. The meet was rescheduled from May 18 due to poor air quality.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Mitchell 316; 2, Aberdeen 321; 3, Watertown 333; 4, Pierre 338; 5, Yankton 354; T6, Brookings 357; T6, Harrisburg 357; 8, Brandon Valley 374
ALL-ESD (TOP 15): 1, Allison Meyerink, Mitchell 68; 2, Olivia Braun, Aberdeen Central 74; 3, Hadley Hart, Pierre 77; 4, Riley Zebroski, Watertown 78; T5, Emma Dohrer, Aberdeen Central 79; T5, Delilah Fuhs, Brookings 79; 7, Maddie Childs, Mitchell 80; T8, Kyley Wirebaugh, Aberdeen Central 82; T8, Ava Eliason, Mitchell 82; T8, Bryn Huber, Huron 82; 11, Natalie Pearson, Watertown 83; T12, Ellia Homstad, Yankton 84; T12, Olivia Rink, Huron 84; T12, Sabrina Krajewski, Yankton 84; T15, Aspen Reynolds, Watertown 85; T15, Brinly Sanderson, Harrisburg 85; T15, Hattie Baldwin, Pierre 85
OTHER FINISHERS: T18, Quinn Dannenbring, Mitchell 86; T18, Leah Gough, Aberdeen Central 86; T18, Morgan Jones, Aberdeen Central 86; T18, Chloe Vikander, Aberdeen Central 86; T18, Izzy Weth, Harrisburg 86; T18, Mara Nelson, Brandon Valley 86; T24, Avery Palmquist, Watertown 87; T24, Gabi Olson, Watertown 87; T24, Madilyne Brakke, Pierre 87; T27, Shelby Pearson, Watertown 88; T27, Jayli Rients, Mitchell 88; T27, Jaden Devine, Brookings 88; 30, Andrea Mosteller, Pierre 89;
31, Lara Widstrom, Mitchell 90; 32, Miyah Foerster, Brookings 91; T33, Mattie Weidenbach, Harrisburg 92; T33, Elsie Larson, Yankton 92; T35, Brooke Helland, Harrisburg 94; T35, Madison Ryken, Yankton 94; T35, Megan Erkonen, Brandon Valley 94; T38, Morgan Lisburg, Pierre 96; T38, Sylvia Baumgartner, Brandon Valley 96; T40, Gracie Brockberg, Yankton 98; T40, Sage Gustafson, Brandon Valley 98; T42, Sasha Van Veldhuizen, Brandon Valley 99; T42, Kamryn Streich, Brookings 99; 44, Kyra McClemans, Brookings 101; 45, Jordyn Cunningham, Yankton 105; 46, Addison Rechnagel, Harrisburg 107; T47, Aubrey Knutzen, Brookings 109; T47, Kortney Kreich, Brandon Valley 109
