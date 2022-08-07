Alex Scott of Traverse City, Michigan, surged back from seven strokes back to win the 49th Annual Hillcrest Invitational in a playoff at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton Sunday.
“It was nice to know that I was able to take on the moment, yet still remain calm enough to hit the shots that were required to pull (the comeback) off,” Scott said.
Scott, who is 25 years old and graduated from Grand Valley State in Michigan in 2019, shot seven-under for the second consecutive day to put himself in a tie with Andrew McCain of Jupiter, Florida, and Broc Everett of West Des Moines, Iowa at the end of regulation. His seven-under score came in changing conditions throughout the day with sporadic rain showers and wind.
“I don't necessarily enjoy (playing in that type of weather) per se,” Scott said. “I tend to do better against the average of the field (in these conditions). I should want to play in it more.”
In the first round of the playoff, Scott and McCain birdied on Hole 18 to advance to another playoff round as Everett scored par on the hole.
In the second round, Scott birdied in a long putt to win the tournament. It is Scott’s first win on the Dakotas Tour.
“My mind was racing,” Scott said. “I had a lot of adrenaline. I you know, I had two soft, touchy wedge shots (on both playoff holes), which I don't really want those under pressure. I didn't really hit a good (wedge shot) there in the second playoff hole when I ended up winning. Fortunately, I didn't really have to worry much about speed on the putt.
“It was probably the longest putt I made the tournament, which is kind of funny,” Scott added. “I putted well all week, but I didn't really make any long ones. I converted on the short to just outside of short range. I knew I could make them. I knew it was going come eventually. I didn't really have them go during the tournament. Fortunately, this (last putt) was able to find the way to the bottom.”
Scott talked about how he has seen his growth in the game of golf, as he said he did not play particularly well in the Hillcrest Invitational the past two seasons.
“I've grown in the parts of my game with my wedge play and putting around this place because I feel as though I've always struggled around this course with that,” Scott said.
Scott said he got in the zone as Everett and McCain stayed even-par through most of the round and was able to make birdies to keep him in contention. For McCain, he said he was not urgent enough with his game today.
“There is a different mindset required, when you are far out in front from everybody else, that you're trying to manage your game a little bit,” McCain said. “You want to make a bunch of birdies, but at the same time you don't (necessarily) have to.
“I knew that my main competition to start today was Broc. I didn't even look at the scores until halfway through the backline and saw that Alex was moving up the leaderboard. Both of us playing, I would say, pretty mediocre golf the entire day and not really getting anything going, there were (a bit of) bad vibes going. In general, (neither one of us) was playing particularly well.”
Amateur
In the amateur division, Brian Lemkau of Muscatine, Iowa, took his fifth career Hillcrest Invitational victory, shooting three-over over the four-day tournament. He won the tournament by six strokes over Yankton’s Marc Gubbels.
“My ball-striking was pretty solid all weekend,” Lemkau said. “My putting finally came around at the end there. I made a lot of clutch saves today and that really cemented (the victory).
Lemkau, who shot even-par Sunday, praised the Hillcrest staff for the condition the golf course was in.
“I feel very comfortable on this golf course,” he said. “The shape of it is great. It fits my eye.”
Lemkau, who is in sales, plans on being back to Yankton in the years to come for the Pro-Am.
He played in the same group as Sam Herrmann, who is also from Muscatine. The two were in the last amateur pairing with Gubbels and Ryan Elwood.
“It's nice to rib each other in the cart,” Herrmann said. “But, when it comes time to hit a shot, you’ve got to hit a shot. No one else is going to do it for you.
“A credit to Bryan Lemkau. He absolutely hung in there and grinded his way to a very respectable score today. Well done to him. He dominated the rest of us.”
Elwood led the division throughout most of the weekend but shot 10-over Sunday to finish fourth.
Yankton’s John Thayer, the voice of South Dakota Coyotes football, won the net competition.
Muscatine’s Tom Hendricks won the senior division gross, which ended Saturday. Lemkau said that seeing Hendricks, who was back at the tournament for the first time in over ten years, win the division was “special.”
Hendricks said that the win “means everything” to him.
“This is a very special place in my heart,” he said. “My parents – we lived here for a long time. I feel very fortunate to be a part of this. I worked on the golf course, grew up here and it's really neat to come back and win the senior division.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.