HARTINGTON, Neb. — Creighton’s Gage Burns shot a 68 to earn medalist honors at the Hartington Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Tuesday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Pierce’s Abram Scholting was second at 74, followed by Luke Beckman of Battle Creek (75). Turner Heiss of O’Neill and Jaxon Claussen of Wausa each shot 77.
Pierce shot 335 as a team, edging out Ponca (342) and Battle Creek (344) for team honors. O’Neill (347) was fourth, followed by Creighton (349) and Cedar Catholic (350).
Also in the event, Crofton-Wynot shot 359, Cedar JV shot 371, Hartington-Newcastle shot 373, Randolph carded a 376, Wausa shot 393, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge shot 407 and Hartington-Newcastle JV shot 481.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Pierce 355; 2, Ponca 342; 3, Battle Creek 344; 4, O’Neill 347; 5, Creighton 349; 6, Cedar Catholic 350; 7, Crofton-Wynot 359; 8, Cedar Catholic JV 371; 9, Hartington-Newcastle 373; 10, Randolph 376; 11, Plainview 391; 12, Wausa 393; 13, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 407; 14, Wakefield 422; 15, Hartington-Newcastle JV 481
TOP 15: 1, Gage Burns, Creighton 68; 2, Abram Scholting, Pierce 74; 3, Luke Beckman, Battle Creek 75; 4, Turner Heiss, O’Neill 77; 5, Jaxon Claussen, Wausa 77; 6, Grant Sprakel, Ponca 78; 7, Karter Otte, O’Neill 82; 8, Andrew Jones, Cedar Catholic 82; 9, Jackson Wacholtz, Pierce 83; 10, Dayton Sudbeck, Hartington-Newcastle 84; 11, Jace Wahls, Ponca 85; 12, Nik Harvey, Pierce 86; 13, Jay Steffen 86; 14, Zack Foxhoven, Crofton-Wynot 86; 15, Grant Schieffer, Crofton-Wynot 87
