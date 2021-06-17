SOFTBALL
YGSA INV.
Pool play is scheduled for today (Friday) and Saturday at Sertoma Park (Fields A-F) and the Summit softball fields (North and South).
U-16/U-18 DIVISION
FRIDAY’S GAMES: Fury Black vs. Highlanders, 6 p.m., Field A; Fury Red vs. Midwest United, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES: Cyclones 18 vs. Parkston, 8 a.m., Field A; Fusion Heat vs. Adrenaline, 8 a.m., South Field; Fury Red vs. Parkston, 9:30 a.m., Field A; Fury Fire vs. Rogue, 9:30 a.m., South Field; Dirt Devils vs. Midwest United, 11 a.m., Field A; Fury Fire vs. EPJ Huskies, 11 a.m., South Field; Cyclones 18 vs. Dirt Devils, 12:30 p.m., Field A; Rogue vs. Diamond Elite, 12:30 p.m., Field B; Fury Black vs. Adrenaline, 12:30 p.m., South Field; Parkston vs. Midwest United, 2 p.m., Field A; EPJ Huskies vs. Diamond Elite, 2 p.m., Field B; Highlanders vs. Fusion Heat, 2 p.m., South Field; Rage vs. Fury Red, 3 p.m., Field A; Fury Black vs. Fusion Heat, 3:30 p.m., South Field; Rage vs. Cyclones 18, 5 p.m., Field A; Highlanders vs. Adrenaline, 5 p.m., South Field; Rage vs. Dirt Devils, 6:30 p.m., Field A; Rogue vs. EPJ Huskies, 6:30 p.m., Field B; Fury Fire vs. Diamond Elite, 6:30 p.m., South Field
U-14 DIVISION
FRIDAY’S GAMES: Fury Twisters vs. Kelly’s, 6 p.m., Field B; Cyclones 14 vs. Fury Hornets, 7:30 p.m., Field B
SATURDAY’S GAMES: Tigers vs. Fury Hornets, 8 a.m., Field B; S.D. Elite vs. Flamez, 8 a.m., Field C; SC Warriors vs. Tigers, 9:30 a.m., Field B; SD Elite vs. Kelly’s, 9:30 a.m., Field C; SC Warriors vs. Fury Hornets, 11 a.m., Field B; Fury Twisters vs. Metro, 11 a.m., Field C; Flamez vs. Siouxland, 12:30 p.m., Field C; Cyclones 14 vs. Tigers, 2 p.m., Field C; Flamez vs. Kelly’s, 3:30 p.m., Field B; Siouxland vs. Fury Twisters, 3:30 p.m., Field C; Metro vs. SD Elite, 5 p.m., Field B; Cyclones 14 vs. SC Warriors, 5 p.m., Field C; Fury Hornets vs. SC Warriors, 6:30 p.m., Field C; Siouxland vs. Metro, 6:30 p.m., Field D
U-12 DIVISION
FRIDAY’S GAMES: Renegades 12 vs. Kelly’s 12, 6 p.m., Field D; Fury Gazelles vs, Eclipse, 6 p.m., Field E; Futures 11 vs. SD Impact, 7:30 p.m., Field C; Cyclones Blue 12 vs. SBL Warriors 12, 7:30 p.m., Field D; Renegades 11 vs. Futures 12, 7:30 p.m., Field E
SATURDAY’S GAMES: Xplosion vs. Futures 12, 8 a.m., Field E; BV Thunder vs. Fury Gazelles, 8 a.m., North Field; Xplosion vs. Renegades 11, 9:30 a.m., Field E; TSC Thunder vs. Kelly’s 12, 9:30 a.m., North Field; SBL Warriors 12 vs. Edge, 11 a.m., Field E; Fury Gazelles vs. SD Impact, 11 a.m., North Field; Kelly’s 12 vs. Defenders, 12:30 p.m., Field E; Futures 11 vs. BV Thunder, 12:30 p.m., North Field; Futures 12 vs. Cyclone Blue 12, 2 p.m., Field E; SD Impact vs. Eclipse, 2 p.m., North Field; TSC Thunder vs. Renegades 12, 3:30 p.m., Field D; Edge vs. Xplosion, 3:30 p.m., Field E; Futures 11 vs. Eclipse, North Field; Renegades 12 vs. Defenders, 5 p.m., Field D; Renegades 11 vs. SBL Warriors, 5 p.m.; BV Thunder vs. SD Impact, 5 p.m., North Field; TSC Thunder vs. Defenders, 6:30 p.m., Field E; Cyclones Blue 12 vs. Edge, 6:30 p.m., North Field
U-10 DIVISION
FRIDAY’S GAMES: Fury Diamonds vs. Futures Orange, 6 p.m., Field F; Metro Select vs. SBL Warriors, 7:30 p.m., Field F
SATURDAY’S GAMES: SBL Warriors vs. Tornadoes, 8 a.m., Field B; Dakota Valley 10 vs. Fury Lancers, 8 a.m., Field F; BV Shockwave vs. Kelly’s, 9:30 a.m., Field D; Fury Lancers vs. SC Futures 9, 9:30 a.m., Field F; Metro Select vs. Dakota Valley 10, 11 a.m., Field D; Futures Orange vs. BV Shockwave, 11 a.m., Field F; SC Futures 9 vs. SBL Warriors, 12:30 p.m., Field D; Kelly’s 10 vs. Fury Diamonds, 12:30 p.m., Field F; Tornadoes vs. Dakota Valley, 2 p.m., Field D; Futures Orange vs. Kelly’s 10, 2 p.m., Field F; SC Futures vs. Metro Select, 3:30 p.m., Field F; Fury Lancers vs. Tornadoes, 5 p.m., Field F; Fury Diamonds vs. BV Shockwave, 6:30 p.m., Field F
GOLF
HILLCREST GOLF & CC
6/16 SENIOR MODIFIED CHAPMAN
RESULTS: Cal Riesgaard-Dan Swanda by default; Don Neukirch-Rodger Brandt def. Bill Bobzin-Gary Stevens 5&4/L 4&2/2&1; Dick Thompson-John DeJean def. John Sternquist-Pat King 2 up/1 down/2&1; Dan Eisenbraun-Joe Vig def. Don Munson-Mike Rhorer 1 up/2 up/2&1; Dean Gengler-Gail Gubbels def. Dave O’Brien-Mark Yonke halved/4&2/4&2; Hank Petersen-Robert Haar def. John Hughes-Wayne Anderson 4&3/halved/6&4; Cyril Groetken-Neil Connot def. Cal Carlson-Rudy Gerstner 2 up/1 up/4&3; Bill Chase-Steve Weiland halved Jim Tramp-Norm Willard 1 down/2&1/halved; Robert Zacher-Roger Thompson halved John Ehret-Terry Frick halved/halved/halved; Dan Lammers-Steve Slowey def. Chuck Olsen-Ken Bertsch halved/1 up/1 up
6/15 LADIES TWO-NET BEST BALL
Flight 1
FIRST: Schramm, Hiltunen, Slowey, Dietrich 123
SECOND: Frank, Kissel, Berry, Frank 128
Flight 2
FIRST: Becker, Grotenhuis, Ewald, Haar 128
SECOND: Kennedy, Swanda, Hughes, Eisenbraun 130
6/15 LADIES NET SKINS
FLIGHT 1: No. 1, Cindy Weiland; No. 2, Lori Ibarolle; No. 3, Sandy Brankd; No. 8, Peggy Frank; No. 9, Frank; No. 10, Cindy Stenstrom
FLIGHT 2: No. 1, Jean Tramp; No. 3, Gail Kennedy; No. 5, Yavonne Slowey 5; No. 6, Susan Morrison; No. 8, Joan Lammers; No. 9, Kathy Olsen
LAKEVIEW GC
LADIES LEAGUE
LOW GROSS: Nicole Schmitz 40
LOW NET: Nicole Schmitz 30
STANDINGS: Amy Westrum-Jena Nelson 52, Mary Klug-Sheri Moser 52, Dana List-Morgan Zavadil 50, Kathy Magorian-Irma Arens 45, Marianne Merkel-Kathy Nelson 40, Becky Folkers-Whitney Miller 39, Nicole Schmitz-Laurie Baily 38, Deanna Lockman-Emily Loecker 37, Kendra Baily-Michelle Kuchta 36, Norma Garvey-Katie Tramp 35, Joni Stevens-Darci Barger 35, Sue Bruening-Helene Hegge 14, Deb Orwig-Linda Fox 13, Nancy DeBlauw-Carolyn Leader-Brenda Leader 4
BASEBALL
S.D. AMATEUR POLL
Class A — 1. Harrisburg Hops; 2. Yankton Tappers; 3. Brookings Cubs; 4. Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar; 5. Renner Monarchs. Also receiving votes: Vermillion Grey Sox and Castlewood Ravens.
Class B — 1. Alexandria Angels; 2. Canova Gang; 3. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 4. Flandreau Cardinals; 5. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds; 6. Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays; 7. Mount Vernon Mustangs; 8. Plankinton Bankers; 9. Akron Rebels; 10. Lennox Only One Alpacas. Also receiving votes: Winner-Colome Pheasants.
