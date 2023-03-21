Three players each from Andes Central-Dakota Christian and Centerville were named to the all-Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball team.
Allison Muckey, Josie Brouwer and Halle Olson were honored from ACDC. Thea Gust, Lillie Eide and MaKayla Heesch were recognized from Centerville.
South Dakota recruit Avery Broughton of Corsica-Stickney was also among the honorees.
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Allison Muckey, Josie Brouwer, Halle Olson
CENTERVILLE: Thea Gust, Lillie Eide, MaKayla Heesch
SCOTLAND: Martina DeBoer, Trinity Bietz
AVON: Courtney Sees, McKenna Kocmich
CORSICA-STICKNEY: Avery Broughton, Payton DeLange
BURKE: Adisyn Indahl, Kailee Frank
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Megan Reiner, Hannah Stremick
ALCESTER-HUDSON: Elly Doering, Ella Serck
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Jada Koerner, Alivea Weber
MARTY: Hawk Bair, Jayla Bruguier
GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Taylor Hoxeng
