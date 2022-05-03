MITCHELL — Yankton won 13 boys’ events and eight girls’ events during a track and field triangular with O’Gorman and Mitchell, Tuesday in Mitchell.
Austin Gobel and Carson Haak each had two individual victories for the Yankton boys.
Carson Haak won the shot put (50-3 1/2) and discus (157-5), with teammate Bodie Rutledge second in both. Rutledge had a toss of 46-7 1/2 in the shot put and 147-4 in the discus.
Gobel won the 400 (51.54) and the long jump (20-8 1/2). He also anchored the Bucks to victory in the 400 (43.84) and 1600 (3:30.05) relays, as Yankton swept all five relays. Gavin Haselhorst was second in the long jump (20-5 3/4). Nate Schoenfelder was third in the 400 (53.26) and ran on the winning 1600 relay.
Cody Oswald won the 100 hurdles (16.23), was second on the 300 hurdles (42.89), and ran on the winning 800 relay (1:37.62). Brayden Boese was second in the 110 hurdles (16.39) and ran on the winning 400 relay.
Dylan Payer won the 800 in 2:04.75, with Carson Conway (2:05.51) second. Dylan Payer also ran on the winning 1600 relay.
Timothy Merchen won the 1600 (5:03.23), with Taylor Wenzlaff (5:16.61) second and Abe Chance (5:17.11) third. Chance and Wenzlaff also ran on the winning 3200 relay (9:35.18).
Zach Fedde won the 3200 (10:10.20), with Sam Larrington (12:03.68) second and Evan Payer (12:06.22) third. Evan Payer also ran on the winning 3200 relay.
Gavin Swanson was third in the 200 (23.21) and ran on the winning 400 and medley (3:54.67) relays. Also for the Bucks, Lance Dannenbring was second (11-6) and Donald Rounds (10-6) was third in the pole vault, Cooper Grotenhuis was second in the triple jump (40-4 1/4) and Max Raab was second in the javelin (136-8).
Jaden Supurgeci ran on the winning 400 and medley relays. Rugby Ryken ran on the winning 1600 and medley relays. Also running winning relay legs for the Bucks were Gavin Fortner, Lance Payer and Michael Mors in the 800, Antani Kabella in the 3200 and Oliver Dooley in the medley.
For the Gazelles, Shae Rumsey won the 200 (27.04) and 400 (58.58), and anchored the winning 1600 relay (4:06.41). Tierney Faulk won the long jump (16-2) and triple jump (34-11 1/2), and finished third in the 300 hurdles (51.15).
Annika Gordon won the 800 (2:26.78) and ran on winning 800 (1:50.80) and 1600 relays. Sydnee Serck was second in the 400 (1:00.08) and ran on the winning 1600 relay.
Thea Chance won the 3200 (12:44.00). In the 1600, Sophie Petheram (5:45.89) was second, with Ava Johanneson (6:13.27) third.
Jordynn Salvatori was second in the discus (100-3) and third in the shot put (33-0). Cora Schurman was second in the long jump (15-10) and ran on the winning 800 relay. Alivia Dimmer was second in the 100 hurdles (16.54). Kate Beeman was third in the high jump (4-7). Madisyn Bietz was third in the javelin (84-1).
Alexia Wheeler and Molly Savey ran on the winning 800 relay. Claire Tereshinski ran on the winning 1600 relay.
Yankton heads to Sioux Falls this weekend for a pair of competitions. Yankton will compete in the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday and Saturday. The Bucks and Gazelles will also compete in the O’Gorman Invitational on Friday.
