MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Minnesota won all four singles matches contested and came away with a narrow 4-3 women’s tennis dual victory over South Dakota on Saturday afternoon inside the Baseline Tennis Center.

The shorthanded Gophers claimed the first four singles matches in straight sets after South Dakota had won the doubles point thanks to a win at No. 1 doubles from the duo of Paige Alter and Grace Chadick.

