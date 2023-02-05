MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Minnesota won all four singles matches contested and came away with a narrow 4-3 women’s tennis dual victory over South Dakota on Saturday afternoon inside the Baseline Tennis Center.
The shorthanded Gophers claimed the first four singles matches in straight sets after South Dakota had won the doubles point thanks to a win at No. 1 doubles from the duo of Paige Alter and Grace Chadick.
South Dakota’s Bea Havlickova dropped a 6-2, 6-2 decision at No. 1 singles and Chadick fell 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
“Missed opportunity for us today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “Mid-majors don’t have too many true chances to beat a Power 5 team. We started this match exactly how we needed to. Such a great doubles effort by us and we put ourselves in a position to get this done.
“Credit due to Minnesota for how they fought and took it to us in singles. We got down too quick, didn’t convert our chances and this just got away from us. We’ll take the positives away from this and keep working.”
South Dakota (1-3) hits the road again next weekend for a pair of matches in Lincoln, Nebraska, against Colorado State on Saturday and host Nebraska on Sunday.
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista edged a short-handed Mount Marty squad 4-3 in women’s tennis action on Saturday. The match was the season opener for the Lancers.
Kayla Marsh (Yankton) and Alessandra Lopez scored victories in singles play for the Lancers. Marsh teamed with Tashlynne Badger for a doubles win.
The Lancers were open at flights five and six singles, as well as flight two doubles.
Mount Marty is off until Feb. 17, when the Lancers host Bethany Lutheran at the NFAA Easton Archery Center.
