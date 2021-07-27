VERMILLION — Damani Hayes, a junior with the University of South Dakota men’s basketball team, was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court for the 2020-21 year.
Hayes has a 3.53 cumulative grade point average while majoring in biomedical engineering. He averaged just over 10 minutes of playing time per game last season with the Coyotes.
In order to be eligible for the Honors Court, the student-athlete must hold a GPA of 3.2 or higher and be at the school for at least one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.