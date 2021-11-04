WATERTOWN — The Yankton Gazelles ended the regular season with a third consecutive victory, defeating Watertown 25-10, 25-21, 11-25, 25-13 in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Thursday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Jordynn Salvatori had 17 kills and 30 digs for Yankton (14-13). Chloe McDermott had 12 kills and 23 digs. Camille McDermott finished with 30 assists, three ace serves and 19 digs in the victory.
“We came out strong and in control the first two sets,” said Yankton head coach Chelsea Law. “We made the needed adjustments for game four.”
Yankton now turns its attentions to the SoDak 16, Nov. 11. Opponent, site and time are yet to be determined.
Watertown swept Yankton in the sub-varsity matches. The Arrows beat Yankton 25-8, 27-25 in the JV match; 25-17, 25-19 in the sophomore match; 25-6, 25-7 in the freshmen ‘A’ match; and 25-10, 25-10 in the freshmen ‘B’ match.
