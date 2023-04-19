VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota has broken ground on the Wellness Center expansion that includes the future home of the Coyote swimming and diving program beginning in the fall of 2024.

The Coyotes’ new competition pool is a piece of a larger $31.25 million expansion project that adds on an estimated 45,800 gross square feet to the south side of the Wellness Center. Additional parts of the project include a leisure pool with a warmer temperature than the competition pool, an aquatic obstacle course, a hot tub, a steam room, athletic locker rooms, expanded wellness locker rooms, meet management rooms, coaches’ offices and lifeguard rooms.

