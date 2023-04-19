VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota has broken ground on the Wellness Center expansion that includes the future home of the Coyote swimming and diving program beginning in the fall of 2024.
The Coyotes’ new competition pool is a piece of a larger $31.25 million expansion project that adds on an estimated 45,800 gross square feet to the south side of the Wellness Center. Additional parts of the project include a leisure pool with a warmer temperature than the competition pool, an aquatic obstacle course, a hot tub, a steam room, athletic locker rooms, expanded wellness locker rooms, meet management rooms, coaches’ offices and lifeguard rooms.
“What a great day to be a Coyote!” said David Herbster, USD’s director of athletics. “This project could not have come together without the collaboration of the University, the athletic department and the Vermillion community. We are excited for the new opportunities this provides not only our Coyote swimming and diving student-athletes, but also the overall student body and members of the community.”
The state-of-the-art 50-meter competition pool will feature two movable bulkheads that enable the pool to be divided into three separate zones. The space also includes seating for 400 patrons for a better viewing experience for all fans.
“The new competition pool will allow the team to train at the same time on a more consistent basis, which will help foster a stronger team culture,” said USD head swimming and diving coach Jason Mahowald. “The addition is an overall investment in their team, and it will make the athletes’ overall experience at USD better.”
