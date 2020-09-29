The Yankton Bucks finished the regular season with a team score of 302 and a victory over Harrisburg in a boys’ golf dual on Tuesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Harrisburg shot 316 on the day.
Yankton was led by Austin Frick and Gavin Haselhorst, who shot 72 and 74 to lead the way. Landon Moe shot 76, Jimmie Cunningham carded an 80, Henry Homstad shot 81 and Dawson Vellek carded an 84 for the Bucks.
Harrisburg was led by Will Allen’s 75 and Carter Shawd’s 78.
Yankton also claimed sub-varsity honors, 352 to 368 over the Tigers. Yankton’s Easton Vellek led the way with an 82.
Yankton now begins preparations for the South Dakota State Class AA Championships, Oct. 5-6 at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
VARSITY: Yankton 302, Harrisburg 316
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Austin Frick Y 72; 2, Gavin Haselhorst Y 74; 3, Will Allen H 75; 4, Landon Moe Y 76; 5, Carter Shawd H 78; 6, Jimmie Cunningham Y 80; T7, Henry Homstad Y 81; T7, Hayden Scott H 81; 9, Tyson Kogel H 82; T10, Gavin Hatch H 84; T10, Dawson Vellek Y 84; T10, Riley Christensen H 84
JV/MS: Yankton 352, Harrisburg 368
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Easton Vellek Y 82; 2, Evan Drake H 85; 3, Miles Krajewski Y 87; 4, Eli Buss H 88; 5, Tate Beste Y 91; 6, Michael Horning Y 92; 7, Christian Tucker H 95; 8, Evan Ness Y 96; T9, Jackson Skuodus H 100; T9, Blake Manthey H 100; T11, Parker Riley Y 102; T11, Jaxon Hunter H 102; T11, Micah Maska Y 102; 14, Mason Oswald H 105; T15, Austin Heibult H 106; T15, Tommy Brinkerhoff Y 106; 17, William Youngblom Y 107; 18, Crayten Jibben H 108; 19, Connor Tank H 109; 20, Carter Schurman Y 111; 21, Hunter Eggen Y 113; 22, Jaden Gluf H 114; 23, Kael Garry Y 115; 24, Collin Steppat Y 118; 25, Ryker Larsen Y 124
