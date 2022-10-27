ELK POINT - Not even a pouring fall rain could slow the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies down.
The Huskies (10-4) rolled to a 42-0 win over the Redfield Pheasants (6-4) Thursday night in the second round of the 11B playoffs.
The third-seed Huskies entered Thursday’s game after a 58-7 first-round victory over Rapid City Christian. The Pheasants entered Thursday’s game coming off a close 7-6 victory over the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks.
The Huskies started the first quarter with the ball and made quick work of its first drive, capping it with a 19-yard touchdown from Noah McDermott to Jakob Scarmon. After a four-and-out for Redfield, the Lucas Hueser punched in a three-yard score for the Huskies with 47 seconds left in the quarter. Hueser would have three total touchdowns on the night.
In the second quarter, Redfield quarterback Nolan Gall was intercepted by Hunter Geary, who returned the ball 25 yards to the endzone to put the Huskies up 28-0. With Hueser’s third touchdown, the Huskies went into the half up 35-0.
Elk Point-Jefferson head coach Jake Terry told the Press & Dakotan that a lot of credit goes to the offensive and defensive lines.
“Our line did a phenomenal job,” he said. “We went out an executed. We had Chase Fornia back for the first time in a couple of weeks and he did such a great job coming in opening up holes for our backs to go run (through). On the flip side, our defensive line really dominated up front. They forced them to have to run the ball outside when they want to run the thing between the tackles. Our defensive line with Pat Kastining, Evan Fornia and Gavin Jacobs really did a nice job of slowing them down and forcing them to do things they weren’t necessarily wanting to do.”
He said that there’s plenty of work to do going forward.
“Just focus on the little things and continue to be who we are,” he said. “We want to continue to run the ball well. … Our kids did a nice job. That first half, Redfield played some really good defense and forced us into some long drives we’re not necessarily accustomed to having to go 10-12 plays. Our kids did a really nice job with that and we want to continue to build on that ability of theirs.”
With a running clock throughout the second half, things slowed down a bit, though the Huskies did put a further seven on the board behind a Devon Schmitz touchdown to go up 42-0 with 7:27 left in the third quarter.
A Redfield drive managed to penetrate inside the Huskies 30-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but a Garrett Merkley interception with just under a minute to play sealed the shutout for Elk Point-Jefferson.
The Huskies will be in action again next Friday, Nov. 4, when they host the Hot Springs Bison in Elk Point.
“Hot Springs is a good team,” Terry said. “They’re well-coached and we’ve got to be able to run the ball, sustain some long drives and be able to battle through some adversity.”
On Thursday, the Huskies’ McDermott was 6-10 for 123 and one touchdown. Hueser led the Huskies with 80 yards of rushing and Alex Scarmon had the most receiving yards for the Huskies with67 yards.
Redfield’s Gall was 3-12 for 54 yards, 43 of which came on a single Keaton Rohlfs catch in the fourth quarter, and two interceptions on the night.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.