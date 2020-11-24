On the one hand, the Mount Marty women’s basketball team sliced its deficit from the previous game in half.
On the other, it wasn’t enough.
Midland, one of the early surprises in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), captured a 75-49 victory over the Lancers on Tuesday night at Cimpl Arena.
It wasn’t exactly the same situation as last Saturday at Morningside — a 107-52 loss with 21 turnovers for the Lancers — but it was still a loss for Mount Marty.
“We cleaned up the turnovers a little bit, so that’s a positive, but our transition defense was still bad,” MMU assistant coach Logan Wagner said.
It ultimately came down to offensive struggles again, however.
The loss marked the third straight game that Mount Marty (2-5, 0-4) didn’t reach 60 points and the fourth time in four league games it hasn’t reached 70.
On Tuesday night, the Lancers shot 31 percent from the floor and 20 percent on three-pointers (5-of-25).
“It’s hard to win college basketball games when you shoot those kind of percentages,” Wagner said. “We had good looks but just didn’t make them. We have to start hitting open looks.”
Midland (7-1, 4-1), picked ninth in the GPAC preseason poll, jumped out to a 15-2 lead to start the game and built as much as a 19-point cushion in the opening half.
The Lancers later got within 53-42 with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but then missed consecutive three-pointers and Midland made one from deep to go ahead 58-42 with six minutes left.
Midland’s run reached 10-0 and that proved to be too much for the Lancers to overcome.
The visiting Warriors put four players in double figures, led by Lexis Haase’s 16 points and nine rebounds. Dakota Valley High School graduate Peyton Wingert added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Katy Gathje scored 12 points and Kennedy Darner added 11 points.
Mount Marty, meanwhile, got 12 points from Karlee McKinney, nine points from Callie Otkin, eight points from Aubrey Twedt and six rebounds from Peyton Stolle.
The Lancers are now off until Dec. 2 when they host College of Saint Mary.
“We’ll have the next four days off, but we have to get back in the gym and make some shots,” Wagner said.
Herself a former standout shooter, Wagner said the best recipe for a struggling shooter is, well, to keep shooting.
“If you’re missing shots like we are, you have to just see the ball go through the net a bunch of times,” she said. “That’s what we need.”
It’s also on the coaches to evaluate their options to help spark the Lancers, Wagner added.
“As a coaching staff, we also have to look at things and figure out to put our girls in the best position to win,” she said.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
MIDLAND (7-1, 4-1 GPAC)
Peyton Wingert 4-8 1-3 12; Lexi Kraft 0-5 0-0 0; Lexis Haase 6-9 1-1 16; Makenna Sullivan 4-8 1-2 9; Katy Gathje 5-11 2-2 12; Kennedy Darner 4-11 0-0 11; Frankie Klausen 0-0 0-0 0; Emma Shepard 1-3 0-0 5; Taylor Houska 1-4 0-0 3; Sam Shepard 2-6 0-0 6; Asia Bryant 0-0 0-0 0; Erin Prusa 0-4 1-2 1. TOTALS 28-69 6-10 75.
MOUNT MARTY (2-5, 0-4 GPAC)
Eve Millard 1-4 0-0 2; Peyton Stolle 0-4 0-0 0; Karlee McKinney 5-13 2-2 12; Callie Otkin 3-11 0-0 9; Kayla Jacobson 1-6 0-0 2; Alexsis Kemp 1-4 0-0 3; Carlie Wetzel 2-4 0-0 5; Lexi Hochstein 0-0 0-0 0; Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0; Aubrey Twedt 2-3 4-4 8; Kiara Berndt 0-0 0-0 0; Alexis Arens 1-2 0-0 2; Bella Vitek 0-2 0-0 0; Sarah Castaneda 3-9 0-0 6. TOTALS 19-62 6-6 49.
MIDLAND 21 20 11 23 — 75
MOUNT MARTY 11 18 9 11 — 49
Three-Pointers — MID 13-29 (Haase 3-4, Wingert 3-5, Darner 3-9, S. Shepard 2-5, E. Shepard 1-1, Houska 1-3, Kraft 0-2), MMU 5-25 (Otkin 3-11, Wetzel 1-2, Kemp 1-4, Stolle 0-1, Jacobson 0-1, Arens 0-1, Castaneda 0-1, McKinney 0-4). Total Rebounds — MID 49 (Wingert 10), MMU 38 (Stolle 6). Assists — MID 17 (Kraft 6), MMU 7 (Stolle 2, McKinney 2, Otkin 2). Turnovers — MID 12, MMU 11. Personal Fouls — MMU 13, MID 10. Fouled Out — None.
