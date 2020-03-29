BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

SPARETIME LADIES

HIGH TEAM GAME: Glass Cutters 901

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Glass Cutters 2539

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Judy Barta 278 (errorless)-247, Sue Murphy 214-193, Sharon Mernin 211-183, Edwena Turner 202, Peg Muhmel 179

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Judy Barta 707 (career high), Sharon Mernin 571, Sue Murphy 511, Edwena Turner 496, Peggy Muhmel 474

STANDINGS: Glass Cutters 14-2, Laser Barn 11-5, Truxedo 8-8, Pietz Kuchen Kitchen 7-9, Newcomers 6-10, Hideout Studio & Spa 6-10, Downtown Screen Printing 6-10

HIGHLIGHTS: Judy Barta - 6 strikes in a row, 4 strikes in a row; Sharon Mernin - 5 strikes in a row; Joan Tammen – turkey; Melinda Reichert 5-10; Edwena Turner 2-7-8

QUARTER WINNERS: 1st – Truxedo; 2nd – Hideout Studio and Spa; 3rd – Glass Cutters

NOTE: Season ended March 25

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.