BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Glass Cutters 901
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Glass Cutters 2539
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Judy Barta 278 (errorless)-247, Sue Murphy 214-193, Sharon Mernin 211-183, Edwena Turner 202, Peg Muhmel 179
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Judy Barta 707 (career high), Sharon Mernin 571, Sue Murphy 511, Edwena Turner 496, Peggy Muhmel 474
STANDINGS: Glass Cutters 14-2, Laser Barn 11-5, Truxedo 8-8, Pietz Kuchen Kitchen 7-9, Newcomers 6-10, Hideout Studio & Spa 6-10, Downtown Screen Printing 6-10
HIGHLIGHTS: Judy Barta - 6 strikes in a row, 4 strikes in a row; Sharon Mernin - 5 strikes in a row; Joan Tammen – turkey; Melinda Reichert 5-10; Edwena Turner 2-7-8
QUARTER WINNERS: 1st – Truxedo; 2nd – Hideout Studio and Spa; 3rd – Glass Cutters
NOTE: Season ended March 25
