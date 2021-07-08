SIOUX FALLS — The Excelsior Junior Legion squad outslugged the Yankton Black Sox 16-10 in the Sioux Falls Tournament on Thursday.
Robby Evans had two doubles and five RBI for Excelsior. Leo Dircks doubled and singled. Henry Tuttle and Dylan Braun each had two hits in the victory.
Tucker Gilmore went 3-for-4, and Hunter Teichroew had a double, a single and three RBI for Yankton. Payton Peterson and Keenan Wagner each doubled and singled. Austin Gobel also had two hits. Tyson Prouty doubled, and Landon Potts and Sean Turner each had a hit in the victory.
Peter Velgersdyk pitched three innings of shutout relief for the win. Sean Turner took the loss.
Lakers 10, Harrisburg 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Lakers pounded their way to a 10-2 victory over Harrisburg Maroon in the Sioux Falls Tournament on Thursday.
Owen Wishon had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Kaden Hughes also doubled. Cohen Zahrbock had a hit and three RBI. Evan Serck had a hit and three runs scored. Kael Garry, Easton Nelson and Trey Sager each had a hit in the victory.
Wishon picked up the win, striking out eight and allowing one hit.
