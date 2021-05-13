TYNDALL — Parkston-Ethan-Tripp scored 12 runs in the first two innings on the way to a 19-0 victory over Bon Homme in club high school baseball action on Thursday.
Ty Neugebauer went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a double and five RBI for P-E-T. Kade Bialas and Brayden Jervik each doubled and singled. Landon Sudbeck and Max Scott each had two hits. Isaak Bialas, Carter Kalda and Kaleb Weber each doubled. Logan Heidinger and Jay Storm each had a hit in the victory.
Kaleb Kubal had the lone Bon Homme hit in the five-inning contest.
Scott pitched three shutout innings, striking out six, four the win. Storm struck out four in two innings of no-hit relief. Trent Herrboldt took the loss.
P-E-T, 10-4, hosts Dakota Valley on Monday.
Amateur
Alexandria 13, Menno 3
MENNO — Alexandria pounded out 12 hits on the way to a 13-3 victory over Menno in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Adam Durfee went 3-for-4, and Jordan Gau went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to lead Alexandria. Peyton Smith and Cole Wenande each had two hits, with Wenande driving in three runs. Jerrod Zens added a double in the victory.
Adam Walter doubled and singled, and Dylan Lehr tripled for Menno. Caleb Preszler and Trey Bohlmann each had a hit for the Mad Frogs.
Ethan Davis pitched six innings, striking out 12, for the win. Doug Hall took the loss.
ALEXANDRIA 200 200 63 — 13 12 0
MENNO 100 000 11 — 3 5 3
Ethan Davis, Craig Lasley (7) and Chris Marek; Doug Hall, Max Schoenfelder (5), Logan Klaudt (8) and Adam Walter
Platte 13, South Central 0
PLATTE — Three Platte pitchers held South Central to one hit and the Killer Tomatoes’ bats did the rest in a 13-0 rout of the Storm in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Ryan Allen went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Platte. Jimmy DeWard and Richard Sternberg each doubled and singled. Matthew Randall, Derek Soukup and Jarod Severson each had two hits, with Severson driving in three runs. Hunter Hewitt doubled, and Hayden Kuiper and Nolan Carda each had a hit in the victory.
Tommy Determan’s single was the lone South Central hit.
Michael Buitenbos pitched five innings, striking out four, for the win. Soukup and Miles Hubers each pitched an inning of no-hit relief, with Hubers striking out two. Aaron Sundquist took the loss.
S. CENTRAL 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
PLATTE 122 008 X — 13 16 0
