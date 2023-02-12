MITCHELL — Viborg-Hurley put all five starters in double figures in a 69-55 victory over Philip in the Dakota Wesleyan Culver’s Classic boys’ basketball event, Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchel.
Nick Hanson finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for Viborg-Hurley. Brady Schroedermeier, Kobee Sherman and Bryson Morrison each had 11 points. Gage Goettertz added 10 points and eight assists in the victory.
Layton Terkildsen scored 16 points, and Samuel Hand had 14 points and seven assists for Philip. Jesse Filligim added 12 points.
Viborg-Hurley, 14-2, hosts Menno on Tuesday. Philip, 14-4, hosts Wall on Thursday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (14-2)22 1812 17 — 69
PHILIP (14-4)19 1014 12 — 55
Parkston 59, Canistota 49
MITCHELL — Parkston had all five starters score in double figures as the Trojans toppled Canistota 59-49 in the Culver’s Classic on Saturday.
Will Jodozi led Parkston with 16 points and nine rebounds. Sam Benson, Luke Bormann, James Deckert and Kaleb Weber each ahd 10 points in the victory.
Tage Ortman scored a game-high 24 points for Canistota.
Parkston hosts Bon Homme on Monday. Canistota travels to Howard on Tuesday.
PARKSTON (9-8)12 1511 21 — 59
CANISTOTA (8-9)19 126 12 — 49
Centerville 71, MCM 59
MITCHELL — Centerville bounced McCook Central-Montrose 71-59 in the Culver’s Classic on Saturday.
Logan Bobzin went 4-of-8 from three-point range, finishing with 22 points, for Centerville. Luke Knight scored 16 points. Alec Austin had 10 points and Aiden Bobzin added five assists in the victory.
Mason Sabers led MCM with 22 points. Owen Alley added 10 points.
Centerville, 8-7, hosts Dell Rapids St. Mary on Tuesday. MCM, 9-8, hosts Tri-Valley on Tuesday.
Hanson 58, Platte-Geddes 45
MITCHELL — Ethan Cheeseman posted 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Hanson past Platte-Geddes 58-45 in the Culver’s Classic on Saturday.
Sutton Dewald added 16 points in the victory.
For Platte-Geddes, Tanner Dyk led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds. Hayden Sprik added 10 points.
Hanson travels to Chamberlain on Tuesday. Platte-Geddes travels to Winner on Tuesday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (12-5)5 1310 17 — 45
HANSON (11-6)8 2111 18 — 58
Blizzard Buster Classic
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 49, Scotland 46
IRENE — Sanborn Central-Woonsocket outscored Scotland 15-11 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 49-46 victory over the Highlanders in the Irene-Wakonda ‘Blizzard Buster’ Classic boys’ basketball event, Saturday in Irene.
Jeff Boschee scored 12 points and Payton Uecker had 11 points for SCW. Hayden Beigh added five assists in the victory.
Stephen Johnson led Scotland with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Trenten Skorepa had eight points. Ashton Dennis finished with seven assists and Kory Keppen added eight rebounds in the effort.
SC-W travels to James Valley Christian on Tuesday. Scotland hosts Gayville-Volin on Thursday.
SCOTLAND (7-10)14 129 11 — 46
SANBORN CENT-WOON (6-10)14 614 15 — 49
Wolsey-Wessington 51, Irene-Wakonda 44
IRENE — Blaze Herdman scored a game-high 20 points to lead Wolsey-Wessington past Irene-Wakonda in the Irene-Wakonda ‘Blizzard Buster’ Classic, Saturday in Irene.
Moshe Richmand added 10 points in the victory.
For Irene-Wakonda, Miles Pollman scored 15 points. Dashel Spurrell added 11 points.
Wolsey-Wessington, 13-3, hosts Sully Buttes on Monday in Wolsey. Irene-Wakonda travels to Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday.
WOLSEY-WESSINGTON (13-3)16 159 11 — 51
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-9)15 107 12 — 44
Baltic 56, Menno 45
IRENE — Baltic built a 34-19 halftime lead and held on for a 56-45 victory over Menno in the Irene-Wakonda ‘Blizzard Buster’ Classic, Saturday in Irene.
Jack Erickson scored 14 points to lead Baltic. Gunner Schultz added nine points in the victory.
Hayden McNinch led Menno with 11 points. Ajay Herrboldt added eight points.
Baltic hosts Elkton-Lake Benton on Monday. Menno travels to Hurley to face Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
BALTIC (7-9)17 178 14 — 56
MENNO (3-14)8 1114 12 — 45
Freeman 57, AC-DC 22
IRENE — Freeman downed Andes Central-Dakota Christian in the Irene-Wakonda ‘Blizzard Buster’ Classic, Saturday in Irene.
Rocky Ammann posted 15 points and Tate Sorensen had 14 points and five steals for Freeman. Ethan Balvin grabbed 11 rebounds. Evan Scharberg added six steals in the victory.
Hunter Loeffler led AC-DC with seven points. Garth Maas had eight rebounds. Sabas DeHaan added three steals.
Both teams travel to Ethan next, AC-DC on Monday and Freeman on Tuesday.
AC-DC (0-16)7 91 5 — 22
FREEMAN (4-14)10 1412 21 — 57
Other Games
Sioux Valley 84, Parker 34
VOLGA — Sioux Valley drained 12 three-pointers on the way to an 84-34 victory over Parker in Big East Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Patrick Carey went 6-of-9 from deep to score a game-high 22 points. Alec Squires finisehd with 18 points. Oliver Vincent posted 14 points and 11 rebounds. Maxwell Engebretson added 11 points off the bench in the victory.
For Parker, Ray Travnicek scored 11 points.
PARKER6 88 12 — 34
SIOUX VALLEY25 2921 9 — 84
