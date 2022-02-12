VERMILLION – The South Dakota Coyotes kicked off Saturday’s annual “Pink Game” the same way they did Thursday’s game against Omaha, and they never looked back in a 63-39 win over Denver Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“I thought we played with great energy,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “We played very hard and we got after it. We had a lot of good minutes out of a number of players. Our starting crew did a nice job, all five of them.”
The Coyotes outscored Denver 14-2 to start the game and led 20-6 after one quarter Saturday afternoon. That lead only continued to balloon from there. By halftime, the Coyotes held a 45-23 lead.
Denver came out the gate running in the second half, trying to get back into the game, but for every Pioneer score, there would be a Coyote open under the basket to respond on the other end of the floor.
“We were understanding better how to attack (Denver’s defense)”, Plitzuweit said. “We got some really good opportunities in transition. We didn’t convert all of those, but I think that’s where it started for us.”
The fourth quarter saw USD build a 31-point lead and bleed the clock from there. Four Coyotes scored in double figures, led by Hannah Sjerven and Grace Larkins’ 15 points apiece. Larkins scored in double figures for a sixth time this season as a freshman.
“Grace’s a very confident young lady, she plays really hard, she’s very coachable, so it’s really good to see her make some different things happen,” Plitzuweit said.
Chloe Lamb added 14 points and Liv Korngable 10 for the Coyotes. Maddie Krull pitched in nine points and seven rebounds in the win.
Uju Ezeudu led the Pioneers with 15 points and Indeya Sanders 10. Cheyenne Forney added eight points in the loss.
Prior to Saturday’s game, the Coyotes honor their academic advisor, Becky Jensen, who is a breast cancer survivor. She joined the team out on the court and each member of the Coyotes handed her a pink rose after announcing the starting line-up. Over $3,000 was raised in the auction of the four seniors’ “Pink Game” jerseys.
“It was very fun to honor Becky and hear her story and learn about how we can advocate for ourselves as women and take care of ourselves,” Korngable said. “It was very inspiring and very helpful for all of us.”
The Coyotes hit the road this week to face St. Thomas Thursday and Western Illinois Saturday.
“It’s a matter of continuing to develop, continuing to play better,” Plitzuweit said. “This weekend we played really efficient basketball, took care of the basketball at a high level, and scored it efficiently.”
DENVER (8-18, 3-12)
Makayla Minett 2-4 1-1 5, Tess Santos 1-6 0-0 2, Uju Ezeudu 6-14 2-2 15, Indeya Sanders 4-10 1-1 10, Anna jackson 2-6 0-0 5, Cheyenne Forney 3-7 1-3 8, Meghan Boyd 1-4 3-3 5, Emily Counsel 1-2 0-0 3, Mary Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20-55 8-10 53
SOUTH DAKOTA (20-5, 13-1)
Hannah Sjerven 7-12 1-4 15, Liv Korngable 5-7 0-0 10, Chloe Lamb 6-10 1-1 14, Kyah Watson 0-6 4-4 4, Maddie Krull 4-11 1-1 9, Grace Larkins 6-10 2-2 15, Jeniah Ugofsky 0-0 1-2 1, Macy Guebert 1-4 0-0 3, Allison Peplowski 2-3 0-0 4, Natalie Mazurek 3-3 0-0 6, Regan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Hansen 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 34-67 10-14 81.
DU 6 17 13 17 –53
USD 20 25 14 22 –81
Three-Pointers: DU 5-21 (Forney 1-1, Sanders 1-2, Counsel 1-2, Ezeudu 1-3, Jackson 1-5, Wilson 0-1, Boyd 0-3, Santos 0-4), USD 3-13 (Larkins 1-1, Lamb 1-3, Guebert 1-3, Krull 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Watson 0-2, Korngable 0-2). Rebounds: USD 37 (Sjerven 12), DU 34 (Ezeudu 7, Forney 7). Assists: USD 18 (Korngable 5, Krull 5), DU 11 (Ezeudu 3, Sanders 3, Boyd 3). Steals: USD 11 (Sjerven 3, Lamb 3), DU 1 (Santos). Blocked Shots: DU 3 (Minett, Ezeudu, Sanders), USD 2 (Sjerven, Watson). Personal Fouls: USD 17, DU 13. Turnovers: DU 18, USD 3.
