SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty University will be the third seed of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament, announced on Sunday evening.
The Lancers (28-17, 16-11 GPAC) will face sixth-seeded Jamestown (28-21, 13-14 GPAC) in an opening round game at noon on Thursday in Crete, Nebraska. MMU and Jamestown are part of the bracket hosted by Doane (31-16-1, 21-7), which tied for the regular season title and finished as the second seed due to a tiebreaker against Concordia.
MMU swept a tripleheader against Jamestown, April 17 in Jamestown, North Dakota. The fourth game of the series was cancelled due to poor weather conditions, the only GPAC regular season game cancelled this season.
Doane will face Northwestern (19-25, 12-16) in the 3 p.m. contest on Thursday.
In the Concordia bracket on Thursday, fourth-seeded Morningsid (25-28, 16-12) faces Briar Cliff (32-18, 15-13) in the noon game. Top-seeded Concordia (34-9, 21-7) will face Hastings (13-29, 11-17) in the first-round game.
The brackets are scheduled to conclude on Saturday, May 8. The two bracket winners will face off on Tuesday, May 11, in a contest hosted by the higher seed.
Concordia has secured the league’s first berth to the NAIA Opening Round. The second automatic berth will go to the tournament champion, but will go to Doane if Concordia wins the tournament.
2021 GPAC Baseball Tournament Brackets
Concordia Bracket – Plum Creek Park
(Records – Overall, GPAC)
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Game #1 – (4) Morningside (25-28, 16-12) vs. (5) Briar Cliff (32-18, 15-13) – Noon
Game #2 – (1) Concordia (34-9, 21-7) vs. (8) Hastings (13-29, 11-17) – 3pm
Friday, May 7, 2021
Game #3 – Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2 – 9am
Game #4 – Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2 – Noon
Game #5 – Winner Game #4 vs. Loser Game #3 – 3pm
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Game #6 – Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #5 – Noon
Game #7 – If necessary (Game #6 winner/loser) – 3pm
Doane Bracket – Doane Ballfield Complex
(Records – Overall, GPAC)
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Game #1 – (3) Mount Marty (28-17, 16-11) vs. (6) Jamestown (28-21, 13-14) – Noon
Game #2 – (2) Doane (31-16-1, 21-7) vs. (7) Northwestern (19-25, 12-16) – 3pm
Friday, May 7, 2021
Game #3 – Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2 – 9am
Game #4 – Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2 – Noon
Game #5 – Winner Game #4 vs. Loser Game #3 – 3pm
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Game #6 – Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #5 – Noon
Game #7 – If necessary (Game #6 winner/loser) – 3pm
GPAC Baseball Championship Game – Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Game #8 – Concordia Bracket Winner vs. Doane Bracket Winner (at highest seed)
3pm (no lights) or 6pm (lights) – One 9 inning game
Note 1 – Both brackets will be played under the GPAC “no lights” time schedule as Plum Creek Park is hosting NSAA High School Baseball on the same dates in Seward, Nebraska.
Note 2 - There is no 10-run rule in postseason
