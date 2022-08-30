SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian put four golfers in the top 15, including three in the top seven, to win its home Charger Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Tuesday at Spring Creek Country Club.
The Chargers finished at 313, 10 strokes ahead of runner-up Vermillion (323). Dakota Valley (331), Sioux Valley (337) and West Central (348) round out the top five.
The Chargers’ Eli Anema beat out West Central’s Kamden Zomer for medalist honors, each shooting a 75. Parkston’s Payton Koehn and SFC’s Kaleb Jost each shot 76. Dakota Valley’s Logan Collette finished fifth at 77.
TEAM SCORES: 1, SF Christian 313; 2, Vermillion 323; 3, Dakota Valley 331; 4, Sioux Valley 337; 5, West Central 348; 6, Canton 353; 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 364; 8, Beresford 370; 9, Dell Rapids 376; 10, Parkston 386; 11, Madison 387; 12, Tri-Valley 388; 13, Lennox 392; 14, Flandreau 395; 15, Tea Area 447
TOP 15: 1, Eli Anema, S.F. Christian 75; 2, Kamden Zomer, West Central 75; 3, Payton Koehn, Parkston 76; 4, Kaleb Jost, S.F. Christian 76; 5, Logan Collette, Dakota Valley 77; 6, Trey Hansen, Vermillion 78; 7, Brendan VanBeek, S.F. Christian 79; 8, Kyan Overbo, Sioux Valley 79; 9, Hunter Richmond, Canton 80; 10, Carter Hansen, Vermillion 81; 11, Cooper Girard, Vermillion 81; 12, Matt DeBeer, Dakota Valley 81; 13, Kaden Burshiem, Flandreau 83; 14, Karson Preister, Vermillion 83; 15, Carson Weiner, S.F. Christian 83
