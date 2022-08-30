SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian put four golfers in the top 15, including three in the top seven, to win its home Charger Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Tuesday at Spring Creek Country Club.

The Chargers finished at 313, 10 strokes ahead of runner-up Vermillion (323). Dakota Valley (331), Sioux Valley (337) and West Central (348) round out the top five.

