NEW ORLEANS — Mount Marty moved into 10th place in the NAIA national TFRI ratings, announced by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Several athletes are ranked nationally for the Lancer men:
— Senior Paul Paul is ranked second in the 400-meter dash (47.81) and 16th in the 200-meter dash (22.08)
— Sophomore Mason Schleis ranks fourth in the heptathlon (4,681), with junior Seth Wiebelhaus (4,613) sixth and sophomore Payton Burtzlaff (3,790) 20th.
— Senior Dewayne Robinson is tied for ninth in the 400 (49.02).
— Junior Brian Santiago ranks 10th in the 3,000 (8:37.63) and 18th in the mile (4:26.08)
— Freshman Marcus Jnofinn is tied for 20th in the 60-meter dash (6.94).
— Junior Taven McKee is ranked 23rd in the 200 (22.19)
— The Lancers’ foursome of Robinson, McKee, freshman Jesse Van Hemert and Paul rank second in the 1600 relay (3:17.08).
— The Lancers rank 14th in the 3200 relay (8:15.17), run by sophomore Caden Ideker, freshman Nathaniel Kropuenske, junior Mason Schlunsen and freshman Steven Thompson.
The Lancer women also have several athletes ranked:
— Senior Stephanie Faulhaber ranks 16th in the pentathlon (2,900), 22nd in the 60-meter hurdles (9.22) and 27th in the long jump (17-5 1/2)
— Freshman Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl ranks 23rd in the 400-meter dash (1:00.28), with freshman Calli Davis ranked 28th (1:00.43)
— Freshman Ashinee George ranks 28th in the pentathlon (2,648).
— Also , the Lancers rank 18th in the 1600 relay (4:10.60) and 17th in the 3200 relay (10:54.03). Bumbace-Kuehl, junior Elianna Clark, Davis and Faulhaber ran the 1600 relay. Senior Tayler Carlson, freshman Joanie Schultz, freshman Kiah Trainor and sophomore Kelsey Folchert ran the 3200 relay.
Indiana Tech remained first in the rankings. Three squads from the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), the league that includes MMU, hold down the next three spots: Doane, Dordt and Concordia. Hastings, another GPAC squad, ranks ninth.
Indiana Tech also leads the women’s rankings, followed by GPAC programs Concordia, Hastings and Dordt. Doane (8th) and Morningside (10th) also rank in the top 10.
MMU is at home on Saturday, hosting a six-team event.
