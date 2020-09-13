WINNER — The Dakota Valley dance team and the Wolsey-Wessington cheer team claimed top honors at the Winner Invitational on Saturday.
Dakota Valley easily won the dance title, scoring 174.75 to beat out Winner (139) and Platte-Geddes (134). Dakota Valley posted the top score in Jazz (175) and Pom (174.5), while host Winner posted the top score in Hip Hop (143) and Kick (135).
Wolsey-Wessington finished at 143.5 to claim cheer honors, beating out Winner (131.5) and Bon Homme (124.5). Platte-Geddes was fifth at 119.5, with Parkston (116.5) sixth and Wagner (104.5) seventh.
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Dakota Valley 174.75, Winner 139, Platte-Geddes 134, Sturgis 121.5, Gregory 92.25
POM: Dakota Valley 174.5, Platte-Geddes 137.5, Sturgis 118.5, Gregory 66.5
HIP HOP: Winner 143, Platte-Geddes 130.5, Sturgis 124.5, Gregory 118
JAZZ: Dakota Valley 175
KICK: Winner 135
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: Wolsey-Wessington 143.5, Winner 131.5, Bon Homme 124.5, Sturgis 120, Platte-Geddes 119.5, Parkston 116.5, Wagner 104.5, Gregory 99.5, Douglas 95, Lyman 81.5
