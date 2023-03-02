LINCOLN, Neb. — A talented senior class for the Ponca girls did not get the sendoff they’d hoped for.
Ponca, which boasts nine seniors, saw its season end at the hands of Oakland-Craig, 36-22, in the first round of the Nebraska State Class C2 Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
Chaney Nelson scored a game-high 23 points, nearly double her 12.4 point-per-game average, to lead Oakland-Craig (23-4). Adilen Rennerfelt scored seven points, including five from the line.
Samantha Ehlers led Ponca (23-2) with eight points. Ellie McAfee added six points.
Nelson got the Knights going with a pair of early three-pointers, but Ponca ran off six straight points to close a 9-2 deficit to one, 9-8.
But the Ponca offense would go silent the rest of the half. Two Gracen Evans free throws would be all the Indians could muster as Oakland-Craig built a 26-10 halftime lead.
Ponca came out of the break and held the Knights scoreless for nearly the entire third quarter. But the Indians could only muster six points during that span.
“We told them (at halftime) that they were not out of it. We had to be strong on defense and execute on offense,” said Ponca head coach Bob Hayes. “I thought we had if we had an opportunity to cut the deficit to six or eight we had a shot.”
Oakland-Craig put together a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Ponca’s senior class was just the second in program history to qualify for state in four consecutive seasons. Besides Ehlers, McAfee and Evans, the Indians will lose Julien Buckles, Abbie Hrouda, Mattie Milligan, Ashlyn Kingsbury, Claire Burrell and Tierney Peterson to graduation.
“They’ve been a great group. They have represented us really well,” Hayes said. “This summer it will be interesting to see who wants to step up.”
