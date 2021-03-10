LINCOLN, Neb. — A furious rally in the fourth quarter has the Hartington Cedar Catholic boys’ basketball team one win from the state title game.
The fifth-seeded Trojans scored the game’s final 11 points in a 40-37 victory over Freeman in Wednesday afternoon’s Class C2 quarterfinals at the Nebraska State Tournament in Lincoln.
Cedar Catholic, now 20-6, will face top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic, 23-4, in tonight’s (Thursday) 6:15 p.m. semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Freeman led 32-26 after three quarters, but the Trojans steadily got back in the game and then got a go-ahead three-pointer by Myles Thoene with 51 seconds remaining.
Thoene led Cedar Catholic with 12 points, while Tate Thoene added seven points, Carter Arens had six points and Jaxson Bernecker scored five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.