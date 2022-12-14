Due to school closures for today (Thursday), the following area teams will not hold athletic events.
— The Menno at Bridgewater-Emery girls’ basketball game, scheduled for today, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 11:23 pm
— The Gayville-Volin at Andes Central-Dakota Christian basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
Several area schools announced makeup dates for recently-postponed events:
— The Sioux Valley wrestling quadrangular, originally scheduled for Dec. 8, will be held on Jan. 17 in Volga. Parker, Garretson and Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney are the other programs participating in the event.
— The Wagner at Irene-Wakonda basketball doubleheader, originally scheduled for Dec. 13, will now be played on Jan. 30 in Irene. JV games will begin at 5 p.m., followed by girls’ varsity at 6:15 p.m. and boys’ varsity to follow.
— The Parker at Baltic basketball doubleheader, originally scheduled for Dec. 13, will now be held on Feb. 3 in Baltic.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
