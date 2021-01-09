Yankton split with West Central in boys’ and girls’ club high school bowling action on Friday at Yankton Bowl.
The Yankton girls rolled to a 46-4 victory, improving to 4-2 on the season.
For Yankton, Hannah Washburn rolled a 206 high game and 587 series, and Amalee Boese-Rahm rolled a 233 high game and 586 series to lead the way. Zara Bitsos added a 194 high game and 544 series for the Gazelles.
Samantha Malinger led West Central with a 191 high game and 476 series. Riley Howard added a 149 high game and 403 series for the Trojans.
West Central upended the Bucks 30-20, dropping Yankton to 4-2 on the season.
Daniel Pinn rolled a 256 high game and 715 series to lead West Central. Mitchell Frieler added a 288 high game and 661 series for the Trojans.
For Yankton, Carter Teply rolled a 247 high game and 686 series. Gage Becker posted a 211 high game and 615 series, and Josh Bern added a 213 high game and 594 series for the Bucks.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls Christian on Jan. 15. Start time is 4 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
In JV action, Yankton boys claimed a 42.5-7.5 victory to improve to 4-2 on the season.
For the Bucks, Connar Becker rolled a 222 high game and 592 series to lead the way. Oliver Reindl rolled a 198 high game and 528 series. Sean Turner finished with a 184 high game and 523 series. Christian Weier added a 236 high game for the Bucks.
