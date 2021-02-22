LYONS, Neb. — Tri County Northeast outscored Omaha Nation 45-20 in the middle two periods to claim a 67-46 victory in the opening round of the Sub-District C2-4 Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Monday.
TCN, 12-10, advances to face top-seeded Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur today (Tuesday).
Kobe Kumm finished with 16 points, five assists and five steals for TCM. Nate Olswald added 11 points and nine rebounds.
No statistics were reported for Omaha Nation.
OMAHA NATION (3-15) 13 9 11 13 — 46
TRI CO. NE (12-10) 11 19 26 11 — 67
Sub-District D1-4
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Randolph 40
LAUREL, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle outscored Randolph 19-8 in the fourth quarter to claim a 50-40 victory over the Cardinals in the opening round of the Sub-District D1-4 Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Hartington-Newcastle advances to face top-seeded Walthill today (Tuesday).
Kobe Heitman posted 18 points and 14 rebounds for Hartington-Newcastle. Isaac Bruning scored nine points, and Jake Peitz and Bennet Sievers each had eight points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Randolph.
RANDOLPH 8 12 12 8 — 40
HART.-NEW. (9-14) 14 11 6 19 — 50
Regular Season
Vermillion 82, Canton 36
VERMILLION — Vermillion put four players in double figures to claim an 82-36 rout of Canton in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Jakob Dobney posted 21 points and six assists for Vermillion. Noah Gilbertson scored 14 points. Connor Saunders finished with 11 points. Dillon Gestring had 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Jake Jensen and Cael Mockler each had eight points in the victory.
Jacob Vandeweerd led Canton with nine points and nine rebounds. Matthew Langerock added eight points.
The contest marked the regular season finale for both teams. Both teams will compete in the Region 4A Tournament beginning next week.
CANTON (7-13) 15 14 2 5 — 36
VERMILLION (20-0) 23 21 25 13 — 82
Irene-Wakonda 63, Bon Homme 21
WAKONDA — Irene-Wakonda powered its way to a 63-21 victory over Bon Homme in the regular season finale for both squads.
Miles Pollman posted 15 points and six rebounds, and Conner Libby had 14 points and six rebounds for Irene-Wakonda. Garrett Libby added nine points in the victory.
Carter Uecker led Bon Homme with nine points.
Both teams will begin post-season play next week.
BON HOMME (2-17) 6 7 4 4 — 21
IRENE-WAKONDA (4-15)16 16 19 12 — 63
Wagner 68, Beresford 46
WAGNER — Wagner built a 37-26 halftime lead on the way to a 68-46 victory over Beresford in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Nolan Carda scored 17 points, and Toby Zephier and Dustin Honomichl each scored 14 points for Wagner. Simon Freier scored 10 points and Honomichl added seven rebounds in the victory.
Tate Vanotterloo scored 16 points to lead Bersford. Ashton Tjaden added 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Wagner finished the regular season at 10-10. Beresford hosts Tea Area on Friday to end the regular season.
BERESFORD (5-14) 12 14 10 10 — 46
WAGNER (10-10) 17 20 15 16 — 68
West Central 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 51
HARTFORD — West Central used four players in double figures to claim a 75-51 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Grafton Stroup and Hunter Hagerty each scored 14 points to lead West Central. Derek Eidsness finished with 11 points. Wilson Droge scored 10 points, and Jacob Kremges and Kasan Abedi each had five assists in the victory.
Tyler Goehring scored a game-high 16 points for EPJ.
West Central, 13-6, finishes the regular season against Tea Area today (Tuesday). EPJ finished the regular season, and will begin region play on March 2.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (6-14) 8 12 20 11 — 51
WEST CENTRAL (13-6) 17 19 15 24 — 75
MVP 57, MCM 47
SALEM — Reed Rus scored a game-high 20 points to lead Mount Vernon-Plankinton past McCook Central-Montrose 57-47 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Kolby Kayser scored 12 points in the victory.
Gavin Gordon led MCM with 15 points.
MVP has concluded the regular season, and will begin Region 5A Tournament play next week. MCM finishes the regular season at Baltic on Friday.
MVP (7-13) 12 24 8 13 — 57
MCM (6-13) 13 14 12 8 — 47
Flandreau 56, S.F. Christian 55
SIOUX FALLS — Tash Lunday scored a game-high 22 points to lead Flandreau past Sioux Falls Christian 56-55 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Alex Anderson added 11 points in the victory for the Flyers (14-6).
For SFC, Xavier Van Beek scored 14 points and Tyler Prins had 13 points to lead the way. Brooks Nelson added 12 points.
Sioux Falls Christian (14-5) finishes the regular season at Tri-Valley on Friday.
Hanson 55, Colman-Egan 21
COLMAN — Hanson jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead on the way to a 55-21 victory over Colman-Egan in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Riley Ferry scored 14 points to lead Hanson. Isayah Price scored eight points off the bench in the victory.
Austin Gullickson scored six points for Colman-Egan.
Both teams begin Region 4B Tournament play next week.
HANSON (15-5) 14 14 16 11 — 55
COLMAN-EGAN (0-20) 4 3 5 9 — 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.