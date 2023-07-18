Fury Red downed Fury Fire 14-5 in an all-Yankton softball showdown on Tuesday.
Elle Feser went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and six RBI for Red. Annika Gordon went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Regan Garry also had three hits. Logan Miller tripled and doubled, scoring four runs. Olivia Girard doubled and singled. Brooklyn Townsend and Paige Hatch each had two hits and two RBI. Grace Ortmeier, Bailey Sample and Bailey Vitek each had a hit in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.