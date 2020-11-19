The Yankton Curling Club will hold a “Social Distance Games” fundraiser event on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 12:30 p.m. at The Boat House.
Four-person teams will compete in a number of events, designed to help maintain social distancing.
There is a cost to participate. Registrations are being take on the Yankton Curling Club Facebook page, as well as at The Boat House.
