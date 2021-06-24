VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball guard Chloe Lamb was named the 2021 Colonel Wales Award recipient in a digital version of The Charlies. The award recognizes the most outstanding student-athlete from the state of South Dakota.
Lamb hails from Onida, South Dakota, and starred at Sully Buttes High School. She’s scored more than 1,300 points and grabbed more than 350 rebounds in four years at USD. She’s the Summit’s top 3-point shooter and her 187 threes are the sixth-most by a Coyote. Lamb also climbed into USD’s top-10 career scoring list at the end of this season. She was named the 2021 Summit League Tournament MVP and picked up all-league honors for the second-straight year.
The NCAA granted all fall and winter athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Lamb intends to utilize in 2021-22. She plans to graduate in December with her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and sport management before beginning her master’s degree in the spring.
The Colonel Robert F. Wales Award honors student-athletes from South Dakota who have achieved success in the classroom, community and competition. An endowment was started in his name in 1997 in order to provide financial assistance for South Dakota high school students in acquiring a degree from USD.
The nominees for the 2020-21 Colonel Wales Award were Zack Anderson (track and field), Holly Gerberding (track and field), Carly Haring (track and field), Maddie Lavin (swimming and diving), A.J. Plitzuweit (basketball), Sami Slaughter (volleyball) and Joana Zanin (soccer).
