WATERTOWN — The Yankton Bucks improved to 2-0 in Eastern South Dakota Conference action with a 3-0 victory over Watertown on Thursday in Watertown.
Zach Loest preserved the shutout in goal, stopping 10 shots.
Offensively for Yankton, Gavin Fortner scored twice, and Braylen Bietz had a goal and an assist to lead the way. Ethan Yasat posted two assists in the victory.
Yankton, 2-0-1, makes its first regular season trip to Douglas on Aug. 27, being played at Rapid City Christian. The Bucks will also play Spearfish on that trip, on Aug. 28.
Watertown clipped Yankton 3-1 in the JV match.
For Yankton, Aiden Anderson scored off an assist from Simon Schulz. Patrick Gurney stopped six shots in goal for the Bucks.
